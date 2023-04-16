Show property on map Show properties list
  1. Realting.com
  2. Hungary
  3. Great Plain and North
  4. Szabolcs-Szatmár-Bereg
  5. Mateszalkai jaras
  6. Houses

Houses for sale in Mateszalkai jaras, Hungary

Mateszalka
7
Vaja
3
Nagyecsed
1
House To archive
Clear all
15 properties total found
5 room housein Jarmi, Hungary
5 room house
Jarmi, Hungary
5 Number of rooms 2 bath 130 m²
€ 124,591
3 room housein Szamosker, Hungary
3 room house
Szamosker, Hungary
3 Number of rooms 1 bath 140 m²
€ 54,343
3 room housein Mateszalka, Hungary
3 room house
Mateszalka, Hungary
3 Number of rooms 2 bath 112 m²
€ 159,052
2 room housein Mateszalka, Hungary
2 room house
Mateszalka, Hungary
2 Number of rooms 1 bath 125 m²
€ 127,242
2 room housein Mateszalka, Hungary
2 room house
Mateszalka, Hungary
2 Number of rooms 1 bath 76 m²
€ 70,248
4 room housein Nagyecsed, Hungary
4 room house
Nagyecsed, Hungary
4 Number of rooms 90 m²
€ 9,278
5 room housein Mateszalka, Hungary
5 room house
Mateszalka, Hungary
5 Number of rooms 2 bath 110 m²
€ 45,065
2 room housein Geberjen, Hungary
2 room house
Geberjen, Hungary
2 Number of rooms 1 bath 70 m²
€ 23,593
5 room housein Mateszalka, Hungary
5 room house
Mateszalka, Hungary
5 Number of rooms 2 bath 120 m²
€ 110,541
3 room housein Mateszalka, Hungary
3 room house
Mateszalka, Hungary
3 Number of rooms 1 bath 75 m²
€ 32,341
3 room housein Vaja, Hungary
3 room house
Vaja, Hungary
3 Number of rooms 1 bath 90 m²
€ 30,750
2 room housein Gyortelek, Hungary
2 room house
Gyortelek, Hungary
2 Number of rooms 1 bath 112 m²
€ 41,088
2 room housein Vaja, Hungary
2 room house
Vaja, Hungary
2 Number of rooms 1 bath 75 m²
€ 31,810
6 room housein Mateszalka, Hungary
6 room house
Mateszalka, Hungary
6 Number of rooms 2 bath 200 m²
€ 159,052
2 room housein Vaja, Hungary
2 room house
Vaja, Hungary
2 Number of rooms 1 bath 60 m²
€ 19,881

Properties features in Mateszalkai jaras, Hungary

cheap
luxury
Realting.com
Go

© 2018 - 2023 Realting.com

International Real Estate Platform

Rating 4.9 / 5:
982 votes
Visa
Visa Secure
MasterCard
MasterCard Check
Belkart
Belkart Pass
Apple Pay
G Pay
BePaid
Mir