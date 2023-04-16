Show property on map Show properties list
  1. Realting.com
  2. Hungary
  3. Great Plain and North
  4. Szabolcs-Szatmár-Bereg
  5. Mateszalkai jaras
  6. Apartments for sale

Apartments for sale in Mateszalkai jaras, Hungary

Vaja
3
Mateszalka
2
Apartment To archive
Clear all
6 properties total found
2 room apartmentin Mateszalka, Hungary
2 room apartment
Mateszalka, Hungary
2 Number of rooms 1 bath 56 m²
€ 52,752
2 room apartmentin Mateszalka, Hungary
2 room apartment
Mateszalka, Hungary
2 Number of rooms 1 bath 45 m²
€ 63,621
4 room apartmentin Vaja, Hungary
4 room apartment
Vaja, Hungary
4 Number of rooms 104 m²
€ 297,000
A furnished apartment is for sale in the central 6th district of Budapest. All the furniture…
3 room apartmentin Vaja, Hungary
3 room apartment
Vaja, Hungary
3 Number of rooms 93 m²
€ 233,000
We are particularly pleased to be able to offer you a new, fully renovated apartment for sal…
3 room apartmentin Vaja, Hungary
3 room apartment
Vaja, Hungary
3 Number of rooms 60 m²
Price on request
Furnished apartment for sale in the heart of Budapest! The apartment is located in the live…
2 room apartmentin Merk, Hungary
2 room apartment
Merk, Hungary
2 Number of rooms 83 m²
Price on request
Excellent layout, high-quality renovation: apartment for sale in the city center, not far fr…

Properties features in Mateszalkai jaras, Hungary

with mountain view
with sea view
cheap
luxury
Realting.com
Go

© 2018 - 2023 Realting.com

International Real Estate Platform

Rating 4.9 / 5:
982 votes
Visa
Visa Secure
MasterCard
MasterCard Check
Belkart
Belkart Pass
Apple Pay
G Pay
BePaid
Mir