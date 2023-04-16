Show property on map Show properties list
Residential properties for sale in Mateszalkai jaras, Hungary

Mateszalka
9
Vaja
6
Nagyecsed
1
21 property total found
2 room apartmentin Mateszalka, Hungary
2 room apartment
Mateszalka, Hungary
2 Number of rooms 1 bath 56 m²
€ 52,752
2 room apartmentin Mateszalka, Hungary
2 room apartment
Mateszalka, Hungary
2 Number of rooms 1 bath 45 m²
€ 63,621
4 room apartmentin Vaja, Hungary
4 room apartment
Vaja, Hungary
4 Number of rooms 104 m²
€ 297,000
A furnished apartment is for sale in the central 6th district of Budapest. All the furniture…
5 room housein Jarmi, Hungary
5 room house
Jarmi, Hungary
5 Number of rooms 2 bath 130 m²
€ 124,591
3 room apartmentin Vaja, Hungary
3 room apartment
Vaja, Hungary
3 Number of rooms 93 m²
€ 233,000
We are particularly pleased to be able to offer you a new, fully renovated apartment for sal…
3 room housein Szamosker, Hungary
3 room house
Szamosker, Hungary
3 Number of rooms 1 bath 140 m²
€ 54,343
3 room housein Mateszalka, Hungary
3 room house
Mateszalka, Hungary
3 Number of rooms 2 bath 112 m²
€ 159,052
2 room housein Mateszalka, Hungary
2 room house
Mateszalka, Hungary
2 Number of rooms 1 bath 125 m²
€ 127,242
2 room housein Mateszalka, Hungary
2 room house
Mateszalka, Hungary
2 Number of rooms 1 bath 76 m²
€ 70,248
3 room apartmentin Vaja, Hungary
3 room apartment
Vaja, Hungary
3 Number of rooms 60 m²
Price on request
Furnished apartment for sale in the heart of Budapest! The apartment is located in the live…
2 room apartmentin Merk, Hungary
2 room apartment
Merk, Hungary
2 Number of rooms 83 m²
Price on request
Excellent layout, high-quality renovation: apartment for sale in the city center, not far fr…
4 room housein Nagyecsed, Hungary
4 room house
Nagyecsed, Hungary
4 Number of rooms 90 m²
€ 9,278
5 room housein Mateszalka, Hungary
5 room house
Mateszalka, Hungary
5 Number of rooms 2 bath 110 m²
€ 45,065
2 room housein Geberjen, Hungary
2 room house
Geberjen, Hungary
2 Number of rooms 1 bath 70 m²
€ 23,593
5 room housein Mateszalka, Hungary
5 room house
Mateszalka, Hungary
5 Number of rooms 2 bath 120 m²
€ 110,541
3 room housein Mateszalka, Hungary
3 room house
Mateszalka, Hungary
3 Number of rooms 1 bath 75 m²
€ 32,341
3 room housein Vaja, Hungary
3 room house
Vaja, Hungary
3 Number of rooms 1 bath 90 m²
€ 30,750
2 room housein Gyortelek, Hungary
2 room house
Gyortelek, Hungary
2 Number of rooms 1 bath 112 m²
€ 41,088
2 room housein Vaja, Hungary
2 room house
Vaja, Hungary
2 Number of rooms 1 bath 75 m²
€ 31,810
6 room housein Mateszalka, Hungary
6 room house
Mateszalka, Hungary
6 Number of rooms 2 bath 200 m²
€ 159,052
2 room housein Vaja, Hungary
2 room house
Vaja, Hungary
2 Number of rooms 1 bath 60 m²
€ 19,881

Properties features in Mateszalkai jaras, Hungary

