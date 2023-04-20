Show property on map Show properties list
  1. Realting.com
  2. Hungary
  3. Transdanubia
  4. Fejér
  5. Martonvasari jaras
  6. Martonvasar
  7. Houses

Houses for sale in Martonvasar, Hungary

House To archive
Clear all
1 property total found
8 room housein Martonvasar, Hungary
8 room house
Martonvasar, Hungary
8 Number of rooms 2 bath 206 m²
€ 329,619
Realting.com
Go

© 2018 - 2023 Realting.com

International Real Estate Platform

Rating 4.9 / 5:
982 votes
Visa
Visa Secure
MasterCard
MasterCard Check
Belkart
Belkart Pass
Apple Pay
G Pay
BePaid
Mir