Show property on map Show properties list
  1. Realting.com
  2. Hungary
  3. Transdanubia
  4. Somogy
  5. Marcali jaras
  6. Marcali
  7. Houses

Houses for sale in Marcali, Hungary

House To archive
Clear all
33 properties total found
6 room house in Marcali, Hungary
6 room house
Marcali, Hungary
6 Number of rooms 2 bath 110 m²
€ 198,936
2 room house in Marcali, Hungary
2 room house
Marcali, Hungary
2 Number of rooms 1 bath 62 m²
€ 26,295
4 room house in Marcali, Hungary
4 room house
Marcali, Hungary
4 Number of rooms 1 bath 100 m²
€ 66,135
3 room house in Marcali, Hungary
3 room house
Marcali, Hungary
3 Number of rooms 1 bath 65 m²
€ 79,415
4 room house in Marcali, Hungary
4 room house
Marcali, Hungary
4 Number of rooms 1 bath 95 m²
€ 177,688
4 room house in Marcali, Hungary
4 room house
Marcali, Hungary
4 Number of rooms 1 bath 72 m²
€ 34,263
6 room house in Marcali, Hungary
6 room house
Marcali, Hungary
6 Number of rooms 2 bath 260 m²
€ 239,016
3 room house in Marcali, Hungary
3 room house
Marcali, Hungary
3 Number of rooms 1 bath 75 m²
€ 91,633
4 room house in Marcali, Hungary
4 room house
Marcali, Hungary
4 Number of rooms 1 bath 80 m²
€ 82,071
4 room house in Marcali, Hungary
4 room house
Marcali, Hungary
4 Number of rooms 1 bath 87 m²
€ 79,654
4 room house in Marcali, Hungary
4 room house
Marcali, Hungary
4 Number of rooms 1 bath 98 m²
€ 132,536
4 room house in Marcali, Hungary
4 room house
Marcali, Hungary
4 Number of rooms 1 bath 100 m²
€ 105,975
6 room house in Marcali, Hungary
6 room house
Marcali, Hungary
6 Number of rooms 1 bath 210 m²
€ 318,723
3 room house in Marcali, Hungary
3 room house
Marcali, Hungary
3 Number of rooms 1 bath 74 m²
€ 52,855
4 room house in Marcali, Hungary
4 room house
Marcali, Hungary
4 Number of rooms 1 bath 85 m²
€ 116,600
3 room house in Marcali, Hungary
3 room house
Marcali, Hungary
3 Number of rooms 2 bath 180 m²
€ 159,096
7 room house in Marcali, Hungary
7 room house
Marcali, Hungary
7 Number of rooms 4 bath 400 m²
€ 469,851
House in Marcali, Hungary
House
Marcali, Hungary
1 Number of rooms 20 m²
€ 5,285
6 room house in Marcali, Hungary
6 room house
Marcali, Hungary
6 Number of rooms 2 bath 105 m²
€ 113,943
4 room house in Marcali, Hungary
4 room house
Marcali, Hungary
4 Number of rooms 1 bath 140 m²
€ 238,777
5 room house in Marcali, Hungary
5 room house
Marcali, Hungary
5 Number of rooms 2 bath 170 m²
€ 58,167
House in Marcali, Hungary
House
Marcali, Hungary
1 Number of rooms 1 bath 47 m²
€ 52,855
House in Marcali, Hungary
House
Marcali, Hungary
1 Number of rooms 35 m²
€ 39,575
3 room house in Marcali, Hungary
3 room house
Marcali, Hungary
3 Number of rooms 1 bath 82 m²
€ 116,865
2 room house in Marcali, Hungary
2 room house
Marcali, Hungary
2 Number of rooms 40 m²
€ 26,295
5 room house in Marcali, Hungary
5 room house
Marcali, Hungary
5 Number of rooms 1 bath 105 m²
€ 87,622
3 room house in Marcali, Hungary
3 room house
Marcali, Hungary
3 Number of rooms 1 bath 90 m²
€ 84,966
2 room house in Marcali, Hungary
2 room house
Marcali, Hungary
2 Number of rooms 32 m²
€ 20,983
2 room house in Marcali, Hungary
2 room house
Marcali, Hungary
2 Number of rooms 1 bath 60 m²
€ 44,887
2 room house in Marcali, Hungary
2 room house
Marcali, Hungary
2 Number of rooms 1 bath 70 m²
€ 95,351
Realting.com
Go

© 2018 - 2023 Realting.com

International Real Estate Platform

Rating 4.9 / 5:
982 votes
Visa
Visa Secure
MasterCard
MasterCard Check
Belkart
Belkart Pass
Apple Pay
G Pay
BePaid
Mir