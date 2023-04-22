Show property on map Show properties list
  1. Realting.com
  2. Hungary
  3. Transdanubia
  4. Somogy
  5. Marcali jaras
  6. Marcali
  7. Apartments for sale

Apartments for sale in Marcali, Hungary

Apartment To archive
Clear all
2 properties total found
3 room apartment in Marcali, Hungary
3 room apartment
Marcali, Hungary
3 Number of rooms 1 bath 73 m²
€ 42,231
2 room apartment in Marcali, Hungary
2 room apartment
Marcali, Hungary
2 Number of rooms 1 bath 62 m²
€ 39,575
Realting.com
Go

© 2018 - 2023 Realting.com

International Real Estate Platform

Rating 4.9 / 5:
982 votes
Visa
Visa Secure
MasterCard
MasterCard Check
Belkart
Belkart Pass
Apple Pay
G Pay
BePaid
Mir