  1. Realting.com
  2. Hungary
  3. Transdanubia
  4. Somogy
  5. Marcali jaras
  6. Houses

Houses for sale in Marcali jaras, Hungary

Marcali
31
5 room housein Somogyszentpal, Hungary
5 room house
Somogyszentpal, Hungary
5 Number of rooms 2 bath 194 m²
€ 201,954
Housein Balatonszentgyoergy, Hungary
House
Balatonszentgyoergy, Hungary
1 Number of rooms 1 bath 42 m²
€ 106,728
9 room housein Balatonszentgyoergy, Hungary
9 room house
Balatonszentgyoergy, Hungary
9 Number of rooms 3 bath 180 m²
€ 304,937
7 room housein Balatonmariafuerdo, Hungary
7 room house
Balatonmariafuerdo, Hungary
7 Number of rooms 3 bath 150 m²
€ 240,472
4 room housein Marcali, Hungary
4 room house
Marcali, Hungary
4 Number of rooms 1 bath 100 m²
€ 66,605
3 room housein Somogyzsitfa, Hungary
3 room house
Somogyzsitfa, Hungary
3 Number of rooms 1 bath 90 m²
€ 86,934
Housein Balatonmariafuerdo, Hungary
House
Balatonmariafuerdo, Hungary
1 Number of rooms 1 bath 37 m²
€ 77,572
3 room housein Marcali, Hungary
3 room house
Marcali, Hungary
3 Number of rooms 1 bath 65 m²
€ 79,979
4 room housein Marcali, Hungary
4 room house
Marcali, Hungary
4 Number of rooms 1 bath 95 m²
€ 178,950
4 room housein Marcali, Hungary
4 room house
Marcali, Hungary
4 Number of rooms 1 bath 72 m²
€ 34,506
6 room housein Marcali, Hungary
6 room house
Marcali, Hungary
6 Number of rooms 2 bath 260 m²
€ 240,713
5 room housein Balatonmariafuerdo, Hungary
5 room house
Balatonmariafuerdo, Hungary
5 Number of rooms 2 bath 72 m²
€ 147,092
4 room housein Balatonmariafuerdo, Hungary
4 room house
Balatonmariafuerdo, Hungary
4 Number of rooms 1 bath 112 m²
€ 114,993
2 room housein Balatonmariafuerdo, Hungary
2 room house
Balatonmariafuerdo, Hungary
2 Number of rooms 1 bath 50 m²
€ 79,979
3 room housein Boehoenye, Hungary
3 room house
Boehoenye, Hungary
3 Number of rooms 1 bath 90 m²
€ 57,510
Housein Balatonmariafuerdo, Hungary
House
Balatonmariafuerdo, Hungary
1 Number of rooms 30 m²
€ 74,629
3 room housein Marcali, Hungary
3 room house
Marcali, Hungary
3 Number of rooms 1 bath 75 m²
€ 92,284
4 room housein Marcali, Hungary
4 room house
Marcali, Hungary
4 Number of rooms 1 bath 80 m²
€ 82,654
4 room housein Balatonmariafuerdo, Hungary
4 room house
Balatonmariafuerdo, Hungary
4 Number of rooms 3 bath 144 m²
€ 368,867
6 room housein Balatonszentgyoergy, Hungary
6 room house
Balatonszentgyoergy, Hungary
6 Number of rooms 2 bath 220 m²
€ 326,069
4 room housein Marcali, Hungary
4 room house
Marcali, Hungary
4 Number of rooms 1 bath 87 m²
€ 80,220
3 room housein Balatonmariafuerdo, Hungary
3 room house
Balatonmariafuerdo, Hungary
3 Number of rooms 1 bath 93 m²
€ 240,472
8 room housein Balatonmariafuerdo, Hungary
8 room house
Balatonmariafuerdo, Hungary
8 Number of rooms 8 bath 188 m²
€ 436,007
9 room housein Balatonmariafuerdo, Hungary
9 room house
Balatonmariafuerdo, Hungary
12 Number of rooms 4 bath 254 m²
€ 467,838
4 room housein Marcali, Hungary
4 room house
Marcali, Hungary
4 Number of rooms 1 bath 98 m²
€ 133,477
Housein Balatonmariafuerdo, Hungary
House
Balatonmariafuerdo, Hungary
1 Number of rooms 1 bath 45 m²
€ 74,629
4 room housein Marcali, Hungary
4 room house
Marcali, Hungary
4 Number of rooms 1 bath 100 m²
€ 106,728
3 room housein Balatonszentgyoergy, Hungary
3 room house
Balatonszentgyoergy, Hungary
3 Number of rooms 1 bath 70 m²
€ 146,851
5 room housein Somogysamson, Hungary
5 room house
Somogysamson, Hungary
5 Number of rooms 2 bath 140 m²
€ 141,502
5 room housein Balatonmariafuerdo, Hungary
5 room house
Balatonmariafuerdo, Hungary
5 Number of rooms 1 bath 98 m²
€ 186,975

Properties features in Marcali jaras, Hungary

cheap
luxury
