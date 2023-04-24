Show property on map Show properties list
  1. Realting.com
  2. Hungary
  3. Great Plain and North
  4. Csongrád-Csanád
  5. Makoi jaras
  6. Apartments for sale

Apartments for sale in Makoi jaras, Hungary

Mako
4
Apartment To archive
Clear all
4 properties total found
2 room apartment in Mako, Hungary
2 room apartment
Mako, Hungary
2 Number of rooms 1 bath 76 m²
€ 55,329
2 room apartment in Mako, Hungary
2 room apartment
Mako, Hungary
2 Number of rooms 1 bath 58 m²
€ 50,059
3 room apartment in Mako, Hungary
3 room apartment
Mako, Hungary
3 Number of rooms 1 bath 92 m²
€ 82,993
2 room apartment in Mako, Hungary
2 room apartment
Mako, Hungary
2 Number of rooms 1 bath 57 m²
€ 18,417

Properties features in Makoi jaras, Hungary

with mountain view
with sea view
cheap
luxury
Realting.com
Go

© 2018 - 2023 Realting.com

International Real Estate Platform

Rating 4.9 / 5:
982 votes
Visa
Visa Secure
MasterCard
MasterCard Check
Belkart
Belkart Pass
Apple Pay
G Pay
BePaid
Mir