Show property on map Show properties list
  1. Realting.com
  2. Hungary
  3. Great Plain and North
  4. Csongrád-Csanád
  5. Makoi jaras

Residential properties for sale in Makoi jaras, Hungary

Mako
13
Csanadpalota
1
17 properties total found
3 room house in Mako, Hungary
3 room house
Mako, Hungary
3 Number of rooms 1 bath 75 m²
€ 86,945
2 room apartment in Mako, Hungary
2 room apartment
Mako, Hungary
2 Number of rooms 1 bath 76 m²
€ 55,329
4 room house in Mako, Hungary
4 room house
Mako, Hungary
4 Number of rooms 1 bath 145 m²
€ 50,059
2 room apartment in Mako, Hungary
2 room apartment
Mako, Hungary
2 Number of rooms 1 bath 58 m²
€ 50,059
3 room house in Magyarcsanad, Hungary
3 room house
Magyarcsanad, Hungary
3 Number of rooms 1 bath 86 m²
€ 34,251
3 room apartment in Mako, Hungary
3 room apartment
Mako, Hungary
3 Number of rooms 1 bath 92 m²
€ 82,993
3 room house in Apatfalva, Hungary
3 room house
Apatfalva, Hungary
3 Number of rooms 1 bath 100 m²
€ 32,934
3 room house in Csanadpalota, Hungary
3 room house
Csanadpalota, Hungary
3 Number of rooms 1 bath 94 m²
€ 18,443
4 room house in Mako, Hungary
4 room house
Mako, Hungary
4 Number of rooms 1 bath 138 m²
€ 44,790
2 room house in Foeldeak, Hungary
2 room house
Foeldeak, Hungary
2 Number of rooms 1 bath 105 m²
€ 22,395
4 room house in Mako, Hungary
4 room house
Mako, Hungary
4 Number of rooms 1 bath 98 m²
€ 94,849
House in Mako, Hungary
House
Mako, Hungary
1 Number of rooms 1 bath 85 m²
€ 57,963
2 room house in Mako, Hungary
2 room house
Mako, Hungary
2 Number of rooms 1 bath 89 m²
€ 48,742
3 room house in Mako, Hungary
3 room house
Mako, Hungary
3 Number of rooms 1 bath 72 m²
€ 91,951
2 room apartment in Mako, Hungary
2 room apartment
Mako, Hungary
2 Number of rooms 1 bath 57 m²
€ 18,417
3 room house in Mako, Hungary
3 room house
Mako, Hungary
3 Number of rooms 1 bath 84 m²
€ 13,147
House 2 bathrooms in Mako, Hungary
House 2 bathrooms
Mako, Hungary
2 bath 350 m² Number of floors 3
€ 136,302

Properties features in Makoi jaras, Hungary

with mountain view
with sea view
cheap
luxury
Realting.com
Go

© 2018 - 2023 Realting.com

International Real Estate Platform

Rating 4.9 / 5:
982 votes
Visa
Visa Secure
MasterCard
MasterCard Check
Belkart
Belkart Pass
Apple Pay
G Pay
BePaid
Mir