Show property on map Show properties list
  1. Realting.com
  2. Hungary
  3. Central Hungary
  4. Pest megye
  5. Vecsesi jaras
  6. Maglod
  7. Houses

Houses for sale in Maglod, Hungary

House To archive
Clear all
34 properties total found
4 room house in Maglod, Hungary
4 room house
Maglod, Hungary
Rooms 4
Bathrooms count 2
Area 142 m²
€ 183,935
7 room house in Maglod, Hungary
7 room house
Maglod, Hungary
Rooms 7
Bathrooms count 2
Area 157 m²
€ 269,141
6 room house in Maglod, Hungary
6 room house
Maglod, Hungary
Rooms 6
Bathrooms count 4
Area 210 m²
€ 194,755
3 room house in Maglod, Hungary
3 room house
Maglod, Hungary
Rooms 3
Bathrooms count 1
Area 60 m²
€ 155,534
3 room house in Maglod, Hungary
3 room house
Maglod, Hungary
Rooms 3
Bathrooms count 1
Area 69 m²
€ 162,025
3 room house in Maglod, Hungary
3 room house
Maglod, Hungary
Rooms 3
Bathrooms count 1
Area 95 m²
€ 189,075
6 room house in Maglod, Hungary
6 room house
Maglod, Hungary
Rooms 6
Bathrooms count 1
Area 118 m²
€ 202,599
8 room house in Maglod, Hungary
8 room house
Maglod, Hungary
Rooms 8
Bathrooms count 2
Area 197 m²
€ 213,690
2 room house in Maglod, Hungary
2 room house
Maglod, Hungary
Rooms 2
Bathrooms count 1
Area 109 m²
€ 167,435
6 room house in Maglod, Hungary
6 room house
Maglod, Hungary
Rooms 6
Bathrooms count 1
Area 125 m²
€ 256,969
4 room house in Maglod, Hungary
4 room house
Maglod, Hungary
Rooms 4
Bathrooms count 2
Area 180 m²
€ 189,075
3 room house in Maglod, Hungary
3 room house
Maglod, Hungary
Rooms 3
Bathrooms count 1
Area 86 m²
€ 161,214
3 room house in Maglod, Hungary
3 room house
Maglod, Hungary
Rooms 3
Bathrooms count 2
Area 101 m²
€ 134,976
2 room house in Maglod, Hungary
2 room house
Maglod, Hungary
Rooms 2
Bathrooms count 1
Area 65 m²
€ 79,796
4 room house in Maglod, Hungary
4 room house
Maglod, Hungary
Rooms 4
Bathrooms count 2
Area 140 m²
€ 197,190
6 room house in Maglod, Hungary
6 room house
Maglod, Hungary
Rooms 6
Bathrooms count 2
Area 204 m²
€ 419,265
2 room house in Maglod, Hungary
2 room house
Maglod, Hungary
Rooms 2
Bathrooms count 1
Area 53 m²
€ 94,402
5 room house in Maglod, Hungary
5 room house
Maglod, Hungary
Rooms 5
Bathrooms count 1
Area 200 m²
€ 170,411
6 room house in Maglod, Hungary
6 room house
Maglod, Hungary
Rooms 6
Bathrooms count 2
Area 200 m²
€ 332,436
3 room house in Maglod, Hungary
3 room house
Maglod, Hungary
Rooms 3
Bathrooms count 1
Area 103 m²
€ 161,214
4 room house in Maglod, Hungary
4 room house
Maglod, Hungary
Rooms 4
Bathrooms count 1
Area 90 m²
€ 146,066
4 room house in Maglod, Hungary
4 room house
Maglod, Hungary
Rooms 4
Bathrooms count 1
Area 131 m²
€ 216,395
2 room house in Maglod, Hungary
2 room house
Maglod, Hungary
Rooms 2
Bathrooms count 1
Area 70 m²
€ 132,542
House 2 bathrooms in Maglod, Hungary
House 2 bathrooms
Maglod, Hungary
Bathrooms count 2
Area 131 m²
Number of floors 1
€ 138,144
House 1 bathroom in Maglod, Hungary
House 1 bathroom
Maglod, Hungary
Bathrooms count 1
Area 117 m²
Number of floors 1
€ 100,204
House 1 bathroom in Maglod, Hungary
House 1 bathroom
Maglod, Hungary
Bathrooms count 1
Area 93 m²
Number of floors 1
€ 138,144
House 1 bathroom in Maglod, Hungary
House 1 bathroom
Maglod, Hungary
Bathrooms count 1
Area 91 m²
Number of floors 1
€ 103,224
House 1 bathroom in Maglod, Hungary
House 1 bathroom
Maglod, Hungary
Bathrooms count 1
Area 74 m²
Number of floors 1
€ 121,622
House 2 bathrooms in Maglod, Hungary
House 2 bathrooms
Maglod, Hungary
Bathrooms count 2
Area 110 m²
Number of floors 1
€ 132,887
House 2 bathrooms in Maglod, Hungary
House 2 bathrooms
Maglod, Hungary
Bathrooms count 2
Area 113 m²
Number of floors 2
€ 129,194
Realting.com
Go

© 2018 - 2023 Realting.com

International Real Estate Platform

Rating 4.9 / 5:
982 votes
Visa
Visa Secure
MasterCard
MasterCard Check
Belkart
Belkart Pass
Apple Pay
G Pay
BePaid
Mir