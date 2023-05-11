Show property on map Show properties list
Apartments for sale in Maglod, Hungary

5 properties total found
3 room apartment in Maglod, Hungary
3 room apartment
Maglod, Hungary
Rooms 3
Bathrooms count 1
Area 75 m²
€ 156,616
3 room apartment in Maglod, Hungary
3 room apartment
Maglod, Hungary
Rooms 3
Bathrooms count 1
Area 75 m²
€ 145,796
3 room apartment in Maglod, Hungary
3 room apartment
Maglod, Hungary
Rooms 3
Bathrooms count 1
Area 63 m²
€ 134,976
4 room apartment in Maglod, Hungary
4 room apartment
Maglod, Hungary
Rooms 4
Bathrooms count 2
Area 92 m²
€ 202,870
Apartment 1 bathroom in Maglod, Hungary
Apartment 1 bathroom
Maglod, Hungary
Bathrooms count 1
Area 62 m²
€ 86,970
