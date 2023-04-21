Show property on map Show properties list
Houses for sale in Letenyei jaras, Hungary

3 room house in Borsfa, Hungary
3 room house
Borsfa, Hungary
3 Number of rooms 1 bath 73 m²
€ 21,222
3 room house in Letenye, Hungary
3 room house
Letenye, Hungary
3 Number of rooms 1 bath 90 m²
€ 84,993
3 room house in Letenye, Hungary
3 room house
Letenye, Hungary
3 Number of rooms 1 bath 98 m²
€ 46,480
3 room house in Szentliszlo, Hungary
3 room house
Szentliszlo, Hungary
3 Number of rooms 1 bath 86 m²
€ 61,089
2 room house in Letenye, Hungary
2 room house
Letenye, Hungary
2 Number of rooms 1 bath 65 m²
€ 53,121
3 room house in Bazakerettye, Hungary
3 room house
Bazakerettye, Hungary
3 Number of rooms 90 m²
€ 17,264
3 room house in Letenye, Hungary
3 room house
Letenye, Hungary
3 Number of rooms 1 bath 92 m²
€ 35,856
5 room house in Letenye, Hungary
5 room house
Letenye, Hungary
5 Number of rooms 1 bath 126 m²
€ 53,094
3 room house in Letenye, Hungary
3 room house
Letenye, Hungary
3 Number of rooms 1 bath 169 m²
€ 68,791
3 room house in Letenye, Hungary
3 room house
Letenye, Hungary
3 Number of rooms 1 bath 70 m²
€ 51,792
3 room house in Petrivente, Hungary
3 room house
Petrivente, Hungary
3 Number of rooms 82 m²
€ 39,840
4 room house in Borsfa, Hungary
4 room house
Borsfa, Hungary
4 Number of rooms 1 bath 150 m²
€ 104,913
House in Bazakerettye, Hungary
House
Bazakerettye, Hungary
1 Number of rooms 96 m²
€ 19,920
3 room house in Letenye, Hungary
3 room house
Letenye, Hungary
3 Number of rooms 1 bath 95 m²
€ 39,814
3 room house in Borsfa, Hungary
3 room house
Borsfa, Hungary
3 Number of rooms 1 bath 114 m²
€ 23,904
4 room house in Bazakerettye, Hungary
4 room house
Bazakerettye, Hungary
4 Number of rooms 1 bath 116 m²
€ 128,817
3 room house in Muraszemenye, Hungary
3 room house
Muraszemenye, Hungary
3 Number of rooms 1 bath 74 m²
€ 111,287
4 room house in Muraratka, Hungary
4 room house
Muraratka, Hungary
4 Number of rooms 1 bath 140 m²
€ 105,975
House in Bazakerettye, Hungary
House
Bazakerettye, Hungary
1 Number of rooms 1 bath 45 m²
€ 42,496
5 room house in Becsehely, Hungary
5 room house
Becsehely, Hungary
5 Number of rooms 1 bath 158 m²
€ 92,961
I am offering for sale a 158 m2, 5-room family house with renovated living space, 18 m2 base…
3 room house in Letenye, Hungary
3 room house
Letenye, Hungary
3 Number of rooms 1 bath 90 m²
€ 34,263
3 room house in Borsfa, Hungary
3 room house
Borsfa, Hungary
3 Number of rooms 1 bath 95 m²
€ 20,983
House in Lispeszentadorjan, Hungary
House
Lispeszentadorjan, Hungary
1 Number of rooms 44 m²
€ 7,942
4 room house in Muraszemenye, Hungary
4 room house
Muraszemenye, Hungary
4 Number of rooms 1 bath 76 m²
€ 19,655
3 room house in Letenye, Hungary
3 room house
Letenye, Hungary
3 Number of rooms 1 bath 70 m²
€ 23,878
4 room house in Bazakerettye, Hungary
4 room house
Bazakerettye, Hungary
4 Number of rooms 1 bath 119 m²
€ 47,808
5 room house in Becsehely, Hungary
5 room house
Becsehely, Hungary
5 Number of rooms 1 bath 129 m²
€ 42,231
House in Letenye, Hungary
House
Letenye, Hungary
1 Number of rooms 1 bath 35 m²
€ 7,968
3 room house in Becsehely, Hungary
3 room house
Becsehely, Hungary
3 Number of rooms 1 bath 88 m²
€ 79,681
2 room house in Borsfa, Hungary
2 room house
Borsfa, Hungary
2 Number of rooms 63 m²
€ 11,952

