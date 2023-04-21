Show property on map Show properties list
  1. Realting.com
  2. Hungary
  3. Transdanubia
  4. Zala
  5. Letenyei jaras
  6. Apartments for sale

Apartments for sale in Letenyei jaras, Hungary

Letenye
5
Apartment To archive
Clear all
5 properties total found
2 room apartment in Letenye, Hungary
2 room apartment
Letenye, Hungary
2 Number of rooms 1 bath 57 m²
€ 25,232
2 room apartment in Letenye, Hungary
2 room apartment
Letenye, Hungary
2 Number of rooms 55 m²
€ 15,139
3 room apartment in Letenye, Hungary
3 room apartment
Letenye, Hungary
3 Number of rooms 1 bath 76 m²
€ 52,855
1 room apartment in Letenye, Hungary
1 room apartment
Letenye, Hungary
1 Number of rooms 1 bath 23 m²
€ 28,951
3 room apartment in Letenye, Hungary
3 room apartment
Letenye, Hungary
3 Number of rooms 1 bath 65 m²
€ 43,824

Properties features in Letenyei jaras, Hungary

with mountain view
with sea view
cheap
luxury
Realting.com
Go

© 2018 - 2023 Realting.com

International Real Estate Platform

Rating 4.9 / 5:
982 votes
Visa
Visa Secure
MasterCard
MasterCard Check
Belkart
Belkart Pass
Apple Pay
G Pay
BePaid
Mir