Show property on map Show properties list
  1. Realting.com
  2. Hungary
  3. Great Plain and North
  4. Hajdú-Bihar
  5. Derecskei jaras
  6. Letavertes
  7. Houses

Houses for sale in Letavertes, Hungary

House To archive
Clear all
4 properties total found
5 room housein Letavertes, Hungary
5 room house
Letavertes, Hungary
5 Number of rooms 2 bath 230 m²
€ 119,557
4 room housein Letavertes, Hungary
4 room house
Letavertes, Hungary
4 Number of rooms 1 bath 110 m²
€ 61,525
3 room housein Letavertes, Hungary
3 room house
Letavertes, Hungary
3 Number of rooms 1 bath 120 m²
€ 79,257
4 room housein Letavertes, Hungary
4 room house
Letavertes, Hungary
4 Number of rooms 1 bath 90 m²
€ 40,273
Realting.com
Go

© 2018 - 2023 Realting.com

International Real Estate Platform

Rating 4.9 / 5:
982 votes
Visa
Visa Secure
MasterCard
MasterCard Check
Belkart
Belkart Pass
Apple Pay
G Pay
BePaid
Mir