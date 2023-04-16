Show property on map Show properties list
Houses for sale in Lenti, Hungary

Housein Lenti, Hungary
House
Lenti, Hungary
1 Number of rooms 1 bath 22 m²
€ 22,506
2 room housein Lenti, Hungary
2 room house
Lenti, Hungary
2 Number of rooms 1 bath 60 m²
€ 37,112
3 room housein Lenti, Hungary
3 room house
Lenti, Hungary
3 Number of rooms 1 bath 110 m²
€ 30,485
3 room housein Lenti, Hungary
3 room house
Lenti, Hungary
3 Number of rooms 1 bath 100 m²
€ 92,780
5 room housein Lenti, Hungary
5 room house
Lenti, Hungary
5 Number of rooms 1 bath 150 m²
€ 92,754
Housein Lenti, Hungary
House
Lenti, Hungary
1 Number of rooms 17 m²
€ 10,073
3 room housein Lenti, Hungary
3 room house
Lenti, Hungary
3 Number of rooms 1 bath 96 m²
€ 119,024
2 room housein Lenti, Hungary
2 room house
Lenti, Hungary
2 Number of rooms 32 m²
€ 14,315
3 room housein Lenti, Hungary
3 room house
Lenti, Hungary
3 Number of rooms 1 bath 91 m²
€ 68,923
3 room housein Lenti, Hungary
3 room house
Lenti, Hungary
3 Number of rooms 1 bath 120 m²
€ 52,991
Housein Lenti, Hungary
House
Lenti, Hungary
1 Number of rooms 1 bath 28 m²
€ 30,485
4 room housein Lenti, Hungary
4 room house
Lenti, Hungary
4 Number of rooms 1 bath 150 m²
€ 65,741
2 room housein Lenti, Hungary
2 room house
Lenti, Hungary
2 Number of rooms 90 m²
€ 15,905
House 2 bathroomsin Lenti, Hungary
House 2 bathrooms
Lenti, Hungary
2 bath 199 m² Number of floors 2
€ 122,353
Stump houses selling in Lenti 4290m2 on a plot. The area breaks down into 2 topographical n…
