Show property on map Show properties list
  1. Realting.com
  2. Hungary
  3. Transdanubia
  4. Zala
  5. Lenti jaras
  6. Lenti
  7. Apartments for sale

Apartments for sale in Lenti, Hungary

Apartment To archive
Clear all
3 properties total found
2 room apartmentin Lenti, Hungary
2 room apartment
Lenti, Hungary
2 Number of rooms 1 bath 56 m²
€ 58,319
4 room apartmentin Lenti, Hungary
4 room apartment
Lenti, Hungary
4 Number of rooms 2 bath 142 m²
€ 172,306
Fully renovated 142 sqm SMART HOME - smart apartment for sale in the center of LENTI! In th…
3 room apartmentin Lenti, Hungary
3 room apartment
Lenti, Hungary
3 Number of rooms 1 bath 79 m²
€ 79,261
Realting.com
Go

© 2018 - 2023 Realting.com

International Real Estate Platform

Rating 4.9 / 5:
982 votes
Visa
Visa Secure
MasterCard
MasterCard Check
Belkart
Belkart Pass
Apple Pay
G Pay
BePaid
Mir