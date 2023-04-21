Show property on map Show properties list
Houses for sale in Lenti jaras, Hungary

Lenti
14
36 properties total found
2 room house in Zalabaksa, Hungary
2 room house
Zalabaksa, Hungary
2 Number of rooms 1 bath 86 m²
€ 70,385
3 room house in Redics, Hungary
3 room house
Redics, Hungary
3 Number of rooms 1 bath 100 m²
€ 100,663
3 room house in Kerkateskand, Hungary
3 room house
Kerkateskand, Hungary
3 Number of rooms 85 m²
€ 46,480
House in Lenti, Hungary
House
Lenti, Hungary
1 Number of rooms 1 bath 22 m²
€ 22,550
2 room house in Lenti, Hungary
2 room house
Lenti, Hungary
2 Number of rooms 1 bath 60 m²
€ 37,184
3 room house in Lenti, Hungary
3 room house
Lenti, Hungary
3 Number of rooms 1 bath 110 m²
€ 30,544
3 room house in Redics, Hungary
3 room house
Redics, Hungary
3 Number of rooms 1 bath 100 m²
€ 67,729
4 room house in Tornyiszentmiklos, Hungary
4 room house
Tornyiszentmiklos, Hungary
4 Number of rooms 1 bath 87 m²
€ 55,777
3 room house in Szentgyoergyvoelgy, Hungary
3 room house
Szentgyoergyvoelgy, Hungary
3 Number of rooms 1 bath 81 m²
€ 50,464
3 room house in Lenti, Hungary
3 room house
Lenti, Hungary
3 Number of rooms 1 bath 100 m²
€ 92,961
5 room house in Lenti, Hungary
5 room house
Lenti, Hungary
5 Number of rooms 1 bath 150 m²
€ 92,934
House in Lenti, Hungary
House
Lenti, Hungary
1 Number of rooms 17 m²
€ 10,093
3 room house in Lenti, Hungary
3 room house
Lenti, Hungary
3 Number of rooms 1 bath 96 m²
€ 119,256
3 room house in Csesztreg, Hungary
3 room house
Csesztreg, Hungary
3 Number of rooms 1 bath 112 m²
€ 47,808
3 room house in Paka, Hungary
3 room house
Paka, Hungary
3 Number of rooms 89 m²
€ 15,405
2 room house in Kerkateskand, Hungary
2 room house
Kerkateskand, Hungary
2 Number of rooms 60 m²
€ 18,566
3 room house in Zalabaksa, Hungary
3 room house
Zalabaksa, Hungary
3 Number of rooms 1 bath 100 m²
€ 55,777
2 room house in Kuelsosard, Hungary
2 room house
Kuelsosard, Hungary
2 Number of rooms 1 bath 66 m²
€ 17,264
2 room house in Lovaszi, Hungary
2 room house
Lovaszi, Hungary
2 Number of rooms 1 bath 71 m²
€ 63,745
2 room house in Lenti, Hungary
2 room house
Lenti, Hungary
2 Number of rooms 32 m²
€ 14,343
4 room house in Mikekaracsonyfa, Hungary
4 room house
Mikekaracsonyfa, Hungary
4 Number of rooms 1 bath 620 m²
€ 79,415
3 room house in Lenti, Hungary
3 room house
Lenti, Hungary
3 Number of rooms 1 bath 91 m²
€ 69,057
5 room house in Iklodboerdoce, Hungary
5 room house
Iklodboerdoce, Hungary
5 Number of rooms 2 bath 160 m²
€ 50,199
House in Kerkateskand, Hungary
House
Kerkateskand, Hungary
1 Number of rooms 24 m²
€ 10,359
3 room house in Lenti, Hungary
3 room house
Lenti, Hungary
3 Number of rooms 1 bath 120 m²
€ 53,094
House in Lenti, Hungary
House
Lenti, Hungary
1 Number of rooms 1 bath 28 m²
€ 30,544
2 room house in Paka, Hungary
2 room house
Paka, Hungary
2 Number of rooms 1 bath 81 m²
€ 100,000
4 room house in Lenti, Hungary
4 room house
Lenti, Hungary
4 Number of rooms 1 bath 150 m²
€ 65,869
2 room house in Zalabaksa, Hungary
2 room house
Zalabaksa, Hungary
2 Number of rooms 1 bath 70 m²
€ 43,824
2 room house in Lenti, Hungary
2 room house
Lenti, Hungary
2 Number of rooms 90 m²
€ 15,936

