Show property on map Show properties list
  1. Realting.com
  2. Hungary
  3. Transdanubia
  4. Somogy
  5. Fonyodi jaras
  6. Lengyeltoti
  7. Houses

Houses for sale in Lengyeltoti, Hungary

House To archive
Clear all
9 properties total found
5 room housein Lengyeltoti, Hungary
5 room house
Lengyeltoti, Hungary
5 Number of rooms 1 bath 120 m²
€ 133,630
3 room housein Lengyeltoti, Hungary
3 room house
Lengyeltoti, Hungary
3 Number of rooms 1 bath 72 m²
€ 106,850
3 room housein Lengyeltoti, Hungary
3 room house
Lengyeltoti, Hungary
3 Number of rooms 92 m²
€ 93,460
2 room housein Lengyeltoti, Hungary
2 room house
Lengyeltoti, Hungary
2 Number of rooms 60 m²
€ 44,990
3 room housein Lengyeltoti, Hungary
3 room house
Lengyeltoti, Hungary
3 Number of rooms 1 bath 180 m²
€ 120,240
4 room housein Lengyeltoti, Hungary
4 room house
Lengyeltoti, Hungary
4 Number of rooms 2 bath 270 m²
€ 294,575
8 room housein Lengyeltoti, Hungary
8 room house
Lengyeltoti, Hungary
8 Number of rooms 3 bath 250 m²
€ 262,439
6 room housein Lengyeltoti, Hungary
6 room house
Lengyeltoti, Hungary
6 Number of rooms 3 bath 194 m²
€ 266,456
House 2 bathroomsin Lengyeltoti, Hungary
House 2 bathrooms
Lengyeltoti, Hungary
2 bath 266 m² Number of floors 3
€ 87,213
Lengyeltóti close to a centre, after all his calm street salesman it on 1800 nm plots settli…
Realting.com
Go

© 2018 - 2023 Realting.com

International Real Estate Platform

Rating 4.9 / 5:
982 votes
Visa
Visa Secure
MasterCard
MasterCard Check
Belkart
Belkart Pass
Apple Pay
G Pay
BePaid
Mir