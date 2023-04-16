Hungary
UAE
Turkey
Greece
Spain
Portugal
Cyprus
Poland
All countries
New buildings
New buildings
Flats in new buildings in Hungary
New houses in Hungary
All new buildings in Hungary
2
Under construction
New projects
Finished projects
Developers in Hungary
Residential
Apartment in Hungary
House in Hungary
Villa
Cottage
Land in Hungary
Luxury Properties in Hungary
Find an Agent in Hungary
Real estate agencies in Hungary
Agents in Hungary
Commercial
All commercial properties in Hungary
Office
Investment
Luxury Properties
Investment Properties in Hungary
Find an Agent in Hungary
Real estate agencies in Hungary
Agents in Hungary
Rent
Short-term rental
Long-term rental
Immigration
Immigration programs in Hungary
Permanent residence
Residence permit
Second citizenship
Find a consultant
Immigration consultants
News
Real estate news
Company news
Promotions
Flights and hotels
FAQ
Real Estate Glossary
EN
EUR
Change
Hide
Choose language:
English
Русский
Deutsch
Español
Polski
Currency:
USD
EUR
GBP
RUB
BYN
PLN
CZK
Log in
Sign up
Add property
As private owner
As a company
Filters
Price:
EUR
RUB
USD
BYN
CZK
GBP
PLN
THB
TRY
Property type:
Apartment
Penthouse
House
Castle
Mansion
Cottage
Villa
Category:
New building
Secondary market
Under construction
Tags:
Total area:
Land area:
Rooms:
1
2
3
4
5+
Bedrooms:
1
2
3
4
5+
Bathrooms:
1
2
3
4
5+
Select the year of completion:
Seller:
All
Agencies
Private seller
Show property on map
Show properties list
Realting.com
Hungary
Great Plain and North
Bács-Kiskun
Kecskemeti jaras
Lajosmizse
Houses
Houses for sale in Lajosmizse, Hungary
House
Clear all
24 properties total found
New
Prices in ascending order
Price descending
Popular first
5 room house
Lajosmizse, Hungary
5 Number of rooms
2 bath
158 m²
€ 158,787
3 room house
Lajosmizse, Hungary
3 Number of rooms
1 bath
100 m²
€ 103,384
3 room house
Lajosmizse, Hungary
3 Number of rooms
1 bath
100 m²
€ 111,071
7 room house
Lajosmizse, Hungary
7 Number of rooms
3 bath
529 m²
€ 1,322,782
8 room house
Lajosmizse, Hungary
8 Number of rooms
3 bath
310 m²
€ 1,057,696
4 room house
Lajosmizse, Hungary
4 Number of rooms
1 bath
160 m²
€ 394,979
5 room house
Lajosmizse, Hungary
5 Number of rooms
3 bath
476 m²
€ 397,365
House 1 bathroom
Lajosmizse, Hungary
1 bath
400 m²
Number of floors 1
€ 110,611
15-room office building with a floor area of 400 sqm in the center of Lajosmizse For sale! …
Villa Villa 13 bathrooms
Lajosmizse, Hungary
13 bath
850 m²
Number of floors 3
€ 660,080
Extraordinary investment offer! Conference Hotel Superior!
House 2 bathrooms
Lajosmizse, Hungary
2 bath
160 m²
Number of floors 1
€ 108,937
We offer for sale on the border of Méntelek a 2000, two-generation, 160 m2, living room + 4-…
House 2 bathrooms
Lajosmizse, Hungary
2 bath
150 m²
Number of floors 2
€ 113,271
Onto selling offer on Lajosmizse with a 2000 building, 150 M2 ones, living-room + 4 room one…
House 2 bathrooms
Lajosmizse, Hungary
2 bath
130 m²
Number of floors 2
€ 102,114
House 1 bathroom
Lajosmizse, Hungary
1 bath
81 m²
Number of floors 1
€ 86,333
Unbeatable M2 ÁRON ELADÓ, from Kecskemét 15 km, on Lajosmizse, with new building, turnkey, l…
House 1 bathroom
Lajosmizse, Hungary
1 bath
81 m²
Number of floors 1
€ 86,333
Unbeatable M2 ÁRON ELADÓ, from Kecskemét 15 km, on Lajosmizse, with new building, turnkey, l…
House 1 bathroom
Lajosmizse, Hungary
1 bath
72 m²
Number of floors 1
€ 76,071
Unbeatable M2 ÁRON ELADÓ, from Kecskemét 15 km, on Lajosmizse, with new building, turnkey, l…
Cottage 2 bathrooms
Lajosmizse, Hungary
2 bath
220 m²
Number of floors 3
€ 147,599
IS HE LOOKING FOR A COMPLETE ECONOMY? Near Lajosmizse a fully-equipped farm salesman, furni…
House 2 bathrooms
Lajosmizse, Hungary
2 bath
290 m²
Number of floors 1
€ 107,080
In Lajosmizse centre salesman it 720 nm-s was founded on a corner site, nearly 300 nm-s twof…
House 2 bathrooms
Lajosmizse, Hungary
2 bath
160 m²
Number of floors 2
€ 225,152
***Figyelem!*** >>> Exceptional opportunity!
Cottage 2 bathrooms
Lajosmizse, Hungary
2 bath
300 m²
Number of floors 2
€ 272,684
From Kecskemét onto 15 minutes in 2011 authentically rebuilt, close 300nm-es, 7 room luxurie…
Cottage 13 bathrooms
Lajosmizse, Hungary
13 bath
1 043 m²
Number of floors 1
€ 409,367
From Kecskemét 10 km program house, guesthouse salesman!
Cottage 2 bathrooms
Lajosmizse, Hungary
2 bath
200 m²
Number of floors 1
€ 193,312
Extraordinary opportunity beside Lajosmizse! Main building: 200-nm house renewed beautif…
House 5 bathrooms
Lajosmizse, Hungary
5 bath
248 m²
Number of floors 2
€ 149,874
In the heart of the plain can be found this superb possession which distinguished opportunit…
Cottage 1 bathroom
Lajosmizse, Hungary
1 bath
96 m²
Number of floors 1
€ 125,084
On the direct borderland of Lajosmizse for sale, from a farm, sour cherry real estate band o…
House 2 bathrooms
Lajosmizse, Hungary
2 bath
312 m²
Number of floors 1
€ 363,170
From Kecskemét for sale onto 15 minutes, ( on Lajosmizse ) with 2002 building, on 1576 M2 pl…
Look for
Immigration programs
on Realting.com
Go
Search using the map