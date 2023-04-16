Show property on map Show properties list
  1. Realting.com
  2. Hungary
  3. Great Plain and North
  4. Bács-Kiskun
  5. Kecskemeti jaras
  6. Lajosmizse
  7. Cottages

Cottages for sale in Lajosmizse, Hungary

Cottage To archive
Clear all
5 properties total found
Cottage 2 bathroomsin Lajosmizse, Hungary
Cottage 2 bathrooms
Lajosmizse, Hungary
2 bath 220 m² Number of floors 3
€ 147,599
IS HE LOOKING FOR A COMPLETE ECONOMY? Near Lajosmizse a fully-equipped farm salesman, furni…
Cottage 2 bathroomsin Lajosmizse, Hungary
Cottage 2 bathrooms
Lajosmizse, Hungary
2 bath 300 m² Number of floors 2
€ 272,684
From Kecskemét onto 15 minutes in 2011 authentically rebuilt, close 300nm-es, 7 room luxurie…
Cottage 13 bathroomsin Lajosmizse, Hungary
Cottage 13 bathrooms
Lajosmizse, Hungary
13 bath 1 043 m² Number of floors 1
€ 409,367
From Kecskemét 10 km program house, guesthouse salesman!
Cottage 2 bathroomsin Lajosmizse, Hungary
Cottage 2 bathrooms
Lajosmizse, Hungary
2 bath 200 m² Number of floors 1
€ 193,312
Extraordinary opportunity beside Lajosmizse! Main building: 200-nm house renewed beautif…
Cottage 1 bathroomin Lajosmizse, Hungary
Cottage 1 bathroom
Lajosmizse, Hungary
1 bath 96 m² Number of floors 1
€ 125,084
On the direct borderland of Lajosmizse for sale, from a farm, sour cherry real estate band o…
Realting.com
Go

© 2018 - 2023 Realting.com

International Real Estate Platform

Rating 4.9 / 5:
982 votes
Visa
Visa Secure
MasterCard
MasterCard Check
Belkart
Belkart Pass
Apple Pay
G Pay
BePaid
Mir