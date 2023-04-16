Show property on map Show properties list
  1. Realting.com
  2. Hungary
  3. Great Plain and North
  4. Bács-Kiskun
  5. Kecskemeti jaras
  6. Lajosmizse
  7. Apartments for sale

Apartments for sale in Lajosmizse, Hungary

Apartment To archive
Clear all
4 properties total found
Apartment 1 bathroomin Lajosmizse, Hungary
Apartment 1 bathroom
Lajosmizse, Hungary
1 bath 81 m²
€ 87,847
Unbeatable M2 ÁRON ELADÓ, from Kecskemét 15 km, on Lajosmizse, with new building, turnkey, l…
Apartment 1 bathroomin Lajosmizse, Hungary
Apartment 1 bathroom
Lajosmizse, Hungary
1 bath 76 m²
€ 82,172
From Kecskemét selling on unbeatable M2 ÁR_ELLENÉRTÉK 15 km, on Lajosmizse, with new buildin…
Apartment 1 bathroomin Lajosmizse, Hungary
Apartment 1 bathroom
Lajosmizse, Hungary
1 bath 72 m²
€ 77,405
From Kecskemét selling on unbeatable M2 ÁR_ELLENÉRTÉK 15 km, on Lajosmizse, with new buildin…
Apartment 1 bathroomin Lajosmizse, Hungary
Apartment 1 bathroom
Lajosmizse, Hungary
1 bath 81 m²
€ 87,847
From Kecskemét selling on unbeatable M2 ÁR_ELLENÉRTÉK 15 km on Lajosmizse, with new building…
Realting.com
Go

© 2018 - 2023 Realting.com

International Real Estate Platform

Rating 4.9 / 5:
982 votes
Visa
Visa Secure
MasterCard
MasterCard Check
Belkart
Belkart Pass
Apple Pay
G Pay
BePaid
Mir