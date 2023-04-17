Hungary
Realting.com
Hungary
Great Plain and North
Bács-Kiskun
Kunszentmiklosi jaras
Houses
Houses for sale in Kunszentmiklosi jaras, Hungary
18 properties total found
New
Prices in ascending order
Price descending
Popular first
House
Szalkszentmarton, Hungary
1 Number of rooms
1 bath
65 m²
€ 46,864
2 room house
Tass, Hungary
2 Number of rooms
40 m²
€ 14,729
2 room house
Apostag, Hungary
2 Number of rooms
1 bath
85 m²
€ 127,203
3 room house
Kunszentmiklos, Hungary
3 Number of rooms
1 bath
98 m²
€ 96,406
2 room house
Tass, Hungary
2 Number of rooms
1 bath
75 m²
€ 106,850
6 room house
Szabadszallas, Hungary
6 Number of rooms
1 bath
193 m²
€ 45,525
3 room house
Szabadszallas, Hungary
3 Number of rooms
1 bath
3 876 m²
€ 26,512
2 room house
Dunavecse, Hungary
2 Number of rooms
1 bath
55 m²
€ 14,461
4 room house
Szabadszallas, Hungary
4 Number of rooms
1 bath
140 m²
€ 52,220
2 room house
Szabadszallas, Hungary
2 Number of rooms
1 bath
60 m²
€ 76,295
House 1 bathroom
Tass, Hungary
1 bath
116 m²
Number of floors 1
€ 77,006
From Budapest 60 km being on a quiet, calm settlement salesman it 3 room ones, not in old on…
House 2 bathrooms
Kunszentmiklos, Hungary
2 bath
334 m²
Number of floors 3
€ 218,375
Conquer Kunszentmiklós, be a pioneer in tourism! 60 km from Budapest, in Kunszentmiklós, …
House 2 bathrooms
Kunszentmiklos, Hungary
2 bath
380 m²
Number of floors 2
€ 550,639
Cottage 2 bathrooms
Kunadacs, Hungary
2 bath
140 m²
Number of floors 1
€ 149,132
From Kecskemét onto 20 minutes of highway, the Kiskunsági 2 farms fenced in selling on one o…
Cottage 1 bathroom
Kunadacs, Hungary
1 bath
70 m²
Number of floors 1
€ 100,410
From Kecskemét onto 20 minutes of highway, motorway from driving one 15 km, on one of Kiskun…
House 4 bathrooms
Kunszentmiklos, Hungary
4 bath
780 m²
Number of floors 3
€ 768,601
Conquer Kunszentmiklós, be a pioneer in tourism!On the 2078 sqm plot, which opens onto two s…
House 3 bathrooms
Kunadacs, Hungary
3 bath
900 m²
Number of floors 1
€ 425,929
From Kecskemét onto 20 minutes of highway, motorway from driving one 15 km, in a quiet, natu…
Cottage 2 bathrooms
Tass, Hungary
2 bath
284 m²
Number of floors 1
€ 137,691
In Tass centre salesman Berg mansion! The building 284 M2 ones, two independent ones consis…
