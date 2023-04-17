Show property on map Show properties list
  1. Realting.com
  2. Hungary
  3. Great Plain and North
  4. Bács-Kiskun
  5. Kunszentmiklosi jaras
  6. Cottages

Cottages for sale in Kunszentmiklosi jaras, Hungary

Cottage To archive
Clear all
3 properties total found
Cottage 2 bathroomsin Kunadacs, Hungary
Cottage 2 bathrooms
Kunadacs, Hungary
2 bath 140 m² Number of floors 1
€ 149,132
From Kecskemét onto 20 minutes of highway, the Kiskunsági 2 farms fenced in selling on one o…
Cottage 1 bathroomin Kunadacs, Hungary
Cottage 1 bathroom
Kunadacs, Hungary
1 bath 70 m² Number of floors 1
€ 100,410
From Kecskemét onto 20 minutes of highway, motorway from driving one 15 km, on one of Kiskun…
Cottage 2 bathroomsin Tass, Hungary
Cottage 2 bathrooms
Tass, Hungary
2 bath 284 m² Number of floors 1
€ 137,691
In Tass centre salesman Berg mansion! The building 284 M2 ones, two independent ones consis…

Properties features in Kunszentmiklosi jaras, Hungary

cheap
luxury
Realting.com
Go

© 2018 - 2023 Realting.com

International Real Estate Platform

Rating 4.9 / 5:
982 votes
Visa
Visa Secure
MasterCard
MasterCard Check
Belkart
Belkart Pass
Apple Pay
G Pay
BePaid
Mir