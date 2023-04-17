Show property on map Show properties list
  1. Realting.com
  2. Hungary
  3. Great Plain and North
  4. Jász-Nagykun-Szolnok
  5. Kunszentmartoni jaras

Residential properties for sale in Kunszentmartoni jaras, Hungary

Tiszafoeldvar
6
Kunszentmarton
2
14 properties total found
3 room housein Kunszentmarton, Hungary
3 room house
Kunszentmarton, Hungary
3 Number of rooms 1 bath 103 m²
€ 15,905
3 room housein Tiszafoeldvar, Hungary
3 room house
Tiszafoeldvar, Hungary
3 Number of rooms 1 bath 87 m²
€ 22,267
2 room housein Oecsoed, Hungary
2 room house
Oecsoed, Hungary
2 Number of rooms 1 bath 72 m²
€ 20,942
3 room housein Tiszafoeldvar, Hungary
3 room house
Tiszafoeldvar, Hungary
3 Number of rooms 1 bath 88 m²
€ 15,905
3 room housein Tiszafoeldvar, Hungary
3 room house
Tiszafoeldvar, Hungary
3 Number of rooms 1 bath 95 m²
€ 66,272
3 room housein Kunszentmarton, Hungary
3 room house
Kunszentmarton, Hungary
3 Number of rooms 1 bath 69 m²
€ 26,244
3 room housein Tiszakuert, Hungary
3 room house
Tiszakuert, Hungary
3 Number of rooms 1 bath 96 m²
€ 15,640
5 room housein Tiszafoeldvar, Hungary
5 room house
Tiszafoeldvar, Hungary
5 Number of rooms 2 bath 163 m²
€ 143,147
Housein Tiszafoeldvar, Hungary
House
Tiszafoeldvar, Hungary
1 Number of rooms 30 m²
€ 9,013
House 2 bathroomsin Cserkeszolo, Hungary
House 2 bathrooms
Cserkeszolo, Hungary
2 bath 115 m² Number of floors 1
€ 88,761
EXCEPTIONAL OPPORTUNITY ON CSERKESZŐLŐ! NAPPALI+3 ROOM HOUSE WITH A MEDITERRANEAN STYLE SAL…
House 1 bathroomin Nagyrev, Hungary
House 1 bathroom
Nagyrev, Hungary
1 bath 80 m² Number of floors 1
€ 76,415
For sale, 10 km from Cserkeszőlő, in Nagyrév, on a plot of 1059 sqm, 80 m2, living room + 2 …
Cottage 3 bathroomsin Tiszafoeldvar, Hungary
Cottage 3 bathrooms
Tiszafoeldvar, Hungary
3 bath 217 m² Number of floors 1
€ 98,438
On Tiszaföldvár, renewed mansion, gazd.épületekkel, with an orchard salesman. Plot: 4161m2. …
House 2 bathroomsin Cserkeszolo, Hungary
House 2 bathrooms
Cserkeszolo, Hungary
2 bath 180 m² Number of floors 1
€ 108,731
HE MAY MAKE MONEY HERE! In Cserkeszőlő centre, from A FÜRDŐ onto 350 metres, distinguished …
House 2 bathroomsin Csepa, Hungary
House 2 bathrooms
Csepa, Hungary
2 bath 200 m² Number of floors 2
€ 113,498
On Csépa for sale on 4693 nm plots, 2 family houses with a working, undertaking bringing in …

Properties features in Kunszentmartoni jaras, Hungary

with mountain view
with sea view
cheap
luxury
Realting.com
Go

© 2018 - 2023 Realting.com

International Real Estate Platform

Rating 4.9 / 5:
982 votes
Visa
Visa Secure
MasterCard
MasterCard Check
Belkart
Belkart Pass
Apple Pay
G Pay
BePaid
Mir