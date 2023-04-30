Show property on map Show properties list
  1. Realting.com
  2. Hungary
  3. Great Plain and North
  4. Jász-Nagykun-Szolnok
  5. Kunhegyesi jaras

Residential properties for sale in Kunhegyesi jaras, Hungary

Abadszalok
9
Kunhegyes
6
26 properties total found
4 room house in Tiszabura, Hungary
4 room house
Tiszabura, Hungary
4 Number of rooms 2 bath 138 m²
€ 97,117
2 room house in Kunhegyes, Hungary
2 room house
Kunhegyes, Hungary
2 Number of rooms 1 bath 120 m²
€ 42,190
3 room house in Tiszabura, Hungary
3 room house
Tiszabura, Hungary
3 Number of rooms 1 bath 94 m²
€ 46,436
6 room house in Abadszalok, Hungary
6 room house
Abadszalok, Hungary
6 Number of rooms 3 bath 185 m²
€ 156,023
6 room house in Abadszalok, Hungary
6 room house
Abadszalok, Hungary
6 Number of rooms 3 bath 154 m²
€ 70,317
2 room house in Tiszaroff, Hungary
2 room house
Tiszaroff, Hungary
2 Number of rooms 1 bath 64 m²
€ 32,000
3 room house in Tiszaroff, Hungary
3 room house
Tiszaroff, Hungary
3 Number of rooms 1 bath 95 m²
€ 15,655
3 room house in Abadszalok, Hungary
3 room house
Abadszalok, Hungary
3 Number of rooms 1 bath 74 m²
€ 65,010
2 room house in Tiszaroff, Hungary
2 room house
Tiszaroff, Hungary
2 Number of rooms 1 bath 60 m²
€ 15,655
2 room house in Kunhegyes, Hungary
2 room house
Kunhegyes, Hungary
2 Number of rooms 1 bath 58 m²
€ 20,670
2 room house in Abadszalok, Hungary
2 room house
Abadszalok, Hungary
2 Number of rooms 1 bath 45 m²
€ 46,436
4 room house in Tiszaroff, Hungary
4 room house
Tiszaroff, Hungary
4 Number of rooms 1 bath 100 m²
€ 26,535
2 room house in Tiszaroff, Hungary
2 room house
Tiszaroff, Hungary
2 Number of rooms 54 m²
€ 10,083
3 room house in Tiszaroff, Hungary
3 room house
Tiszaroff, Hungary
3 Number of rooms 2 bath 75 m²
€ 47,762
3 room house in Kunhegyes, Hungary
3 room house
Kunhegyes, Hungary
3 Number of rooms 1 bath 110 m²
€ 145,940
4 room house in Tiszabura, Hungary
4 room house
Tiszabura, Hungary
4 Number of rooms 1 bath 204 m²
€ 79,338
4 room house in Abadszalok, Hungary
4 room house
Abadszalok, Hungary
4 Number of rooms 1 bath 67 m²
€ 39,802
4 room house in Kunhegyes, Hungary
4 room house
Kunhegyes, Hungary
4 Number of rooms 3 bath 143 m²
€ 79,604
4 room house in Tiszabura, Hungary
4 room house
Tiszabura, Hungary
4 Number of rooms 1 bath 161 m²
€ 68,990
4 room house in Abadszalok, Hungary
4 room house
Abadszalok, Hungary
4 Number of rooms 2 bath 143 m²
€ 42,721
2 room house in Kunhegyes, Hungary
2 room house
Kunhegyes, Hungary
2 Number of rooms 2 bath 94 m²
€ 17,247
3 room house in Tiszabura, Hungary
3 room house
Tiszabura, Hungary
3 Number of rooms 2 bath 88 m²
€ 87,564
4 room house in Abadszalok, Hungary
4 room house
Abadszalok, Hungary
4 Number of rooms 2 bath 128 m²
€ 48,293
5 room house in Abadszalok, Hungary
5 room house
Abadszalok, Hungary
5 Number of rooms 2 bath 140 m²
€ 61,030
4 room house in Abadszalok, Hungary
4 room house
Abadszalok, Hungary
4 Number of rooms 4 bath 160 m²
€ 111,445
House 1 bathroom in Kunhegyes, Hungary
House 1 bathroom
Kunhegyes, Hungary
1 bath 700 m² Number of floors 1
€ 566,214
Salesman, in Szolnok county, it more of his decades well-equipped joiner firm working well w…

