  1. Realting.com
  2. Hungary
  3. Transdanubia
  4. Baranya
  5. Pecsi jaras
  6. Kozarmisleny
  7. Houses

Houses for sale in Kozarmisleny, Hungary

17 properties total found
3 room housein Kozarmisleny, Hungary
3 room house
Kozarmisleny, Hungary
3 Number of rooms 1 bath 56 m²
€ 58,048
2 room housein Kozarmisleny, Hungary
2 room house
Kozarmisleny, Hungary
2 Number of rooms 1 bath 50 m²
€ 79,253
5 room housein Kozarmisleny, Hungary
5 room house
Kozarmisleny, Hungary
5 Number of rooms 2 bath 120 m²
€ 262,408
5 room housein Kozarmisleny, Hungary
5 room house
Kozarmisleny, Hungary
5 Number of rooms 2 bath 138 m²
€ 278,047
3 room housein Kozarmisleny, Hungary
3 room house
Kozarmisleny, Hungary
3 Number of rooms 1 bath 55 m²
€ 105,758
Housein Kozarmisleny, Hungary
House
Kozarmisleny, Hungary
1 Number of rooms 1 bath 45 m²
€ 58,048
4 room housein Kozarmisleny, Hungary
4 room house
Kozarmisleny, Hungary
4 Number of rooms 1 bath 105 m²
€ 92,506
3 room housein Kozarmisleny, Hungary
3 room house
Kozarmisleny, Hungary
3 Number of rooms 1 bath 82 m²
€ 140,481
Housein Kozarmisleny, Hungary
House
Kozarmisleny, Hungary
1 Number of rooms 30 m²
€ 42,940
Housein Kozarmisleny, Hungary
House
Kozarmisleny, Hungary
1 Number of rooms 650 m²
€ 333,974
7 room housein Kozarmisleny, Hungary
7 room house
Kozarmisleny, Hungary
7 Number of rooms 4 bath 230 m²
€ 264,794
House 2 bathroomsin Kozarmisleny, Hungary
House 2 bathrooms
Kozarmisleny, Hungary
2 bath 125 m² Number of floors 2
€ 77,260
Exceptional, unique offer! From Pécs 10 km, in Lothárd border (zártkert) from qualitative su…
House 2 bathroomsin Kozarmisleny, Hungary
House 2 bathrooms
Kozarmisleny, Hungary
2 bath 165 m² Number of floors 2
€ 165,557
House 2 bathroomsin Kozarmisleny, Hungary
House 2 bathrooms
Kozarmisleny, Hungary
2 bath 108 m² Number of floors 2
€ 122,733
Kozármisleny for sale one legfrekventáltabb one of the halves of a semidetached house which …
House 2 bathroomsin Kozarmisleny, Hungary
House 2 bathrooms
Kozarmisleny, Hungary
2 bath 280 m² Number of floors 2
€ 153,690
In a frequented place in a public building, all-comfort 280sqm, Family house for sale with 8…
House 2 bathroomsin Kozarmisleny, Hungary
House 2 bathrooms
Kozarmisleny, Hungary
2 bath 201 m² Number of floors 1
€ 111,308
On Kozármisleny D-i részén in Petőfi utcában salesman it 201 nm ones, currently as an office…
House 2 bathroomsin Kozarmisleny, Hungary
House 2 bathrooms
Kozarmisleny, Hungary
2 bath 140 m² Number of floors 2
€ 130,238
470 nms are houses with a modernised, distinguished state kept in good repair continuously s…
