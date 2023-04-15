Show property on map Show properties list
  1. Realting.com
  2. Hungary
  3. Transdanubia
  4. Vas
  5. Koszegi jaras
  6. Houses

Houses for sale in Koszegi jaras, Hungary

Koeszeg
25
Buek
15
House To archive
Clear all
51 property total found
5 room housein Lukacshaza, Hungary
5 room house
Lukacshaza, Hungary
5 Number of rooms 2 bath 180 m²
€ 234,031
6 room housein Koeszeg, Hungary
6 room house
Koeszeg, Hungary
6 Number of rooms 1 bath 160 m²
€ 247,343
2 room housein Koeszeg, Hungary
2 room house
Koeszeg, Hungary
2 Number of rooms 45 m²
€ 35,943
7 room housein Koeszeg, Hungary
7 room house
Koeszeg, Hungary
7 Number of rooms 3 bath 180 m²
€ 146,436
5 room housein Koeszeg, Hungary
5 room house
Koeszeg, Hungary
5 Number of rooms 2 bath 128 m²
€ 180,782
5 room housein Koszegdoroszlo, Hungary
5 room house
Koszegdoroszlo, Hungary
5 Number of rooms 2 bath 201 m²
€ 955,826
6 room housein Koeszeg, Hungary
6 room house
Koeszeg, Hungary
6 Number of rooms 2 bath 210 m²
€ 165,259
4 room housein Koszegdoroszlo, Hungary
4 room house
Koszegdoroszlo, Hungary
4 Number of rooms 1 bath 180 m²
€ 212,731
9 room housein Koeszeg, Hungary
9 room house
Koeszeg, Hungary
10 Number of rooms 4 bath 375 m²
€ 665,617
9 room housein Buek, Hungary
9 room house
Buek, Hungary
10 Number of rooms 4 bath 356 m²
€ 226,310
2 room housein Buek, Hungary
2 room house
Buek, Hungary
2 Number of rooms 1 bath 60 m²
€ 50,560
4 room housein Buek, Hungary
4 room house
Buek, Hungary
4 Number of rooms 1 bath 108 m²
€ 88,527
7 room housein Buek, Hungary
7 room house
Buek, Hungary
7 Number of rooms 2 bath 319 m²
€ 199,685
9 room housein Buek, Hungary
9 room house
Buek, Hungary
9 Number of rooms 3 bath 500 m²
€ 758,803
3 room housein Koeszeg, Hungary
3 room house
Koeszeg, Hungary
3 Number of rooms 1 bath 76 m²
€ 159,482
5 room housein Horvatzsidany, Hungary
5 room house
Horvatzsidany, Hungary
5 Number of rooms 2 bath 105 m²
€ 95,849
2 room housein Buek, Hungary
2 room house
Buek, Hungary
2 Number of rooms 1 bath 100 m²
€ 74,549
3 room housein Kiszsidany, Hungary
3 room house
Kiszsidany, Hungary
3 Number of rooms 1 bath 97 m²
€ 117,149
6 room housein Koeszeg, Hungary
6 room house
Koeszeg, Hungary
6 Number of rooms 2 bath 240 m²
€ 199,419
5 room housein Koeszeg, Hungary
5 room house
Koeszeg, Hungary
5 Number of rooms 1 bath 150 m²
€ 154,157
2 room housein Koeszeg, Hungary
2 room house
Koeszeg, Hungary
2 Number of rooms 1 bath 77 m²
€ 85,199
3 room housein Koeszeg, Hungary
3 room house
Koeszeg, Hungary
3 Number of rooms 1 bath 100 m²
€ 73,218
2 room housein Koeszeg, Hungary
2 room house
Koeszeg, Hungary
2 Number of rooms 1 bath 62 m²
€ 133,097
Housein Buek, Hungary
House
Buek, Hungary
1 Number of rooms 1 bath 40 m²
€ 34,080
4 room housein Koeszeg, Hungary
4 room house
Koeszeg, Hungary
4 Number of rooms 1 bath 134 m²
€ 143,507
6 room housein Koeszeg, Hungary
6 room house
Koeszeg, Hungary
6 Number of rooms 2 bath 105 m²
€ 74,283
3 room housein Buek, Hungary
3 room house
Buek, Hungary
3 Number of rooms 1 bath 150 m²
€ 100,908
House 1 bathroomin Koeszeg, Hungary
House 1 bathroom
Koeszeg, Hungary
1 bath 93 m² Number of floors 1
€ 90,960
Sunlight house park! Hungary's small town with picturesque beauty Kőszeg which one are fa…
Housein Koeszeg, Hungary
House
Koeszeg, Hungary
77 m² Number of floors 1
€ 77,238
Sunlight Residential Park!Only with us !!How much??NEW BUILDING !!!Turnkey! HUF 34,990,000Su…
House 1 bathroomin Koeszeg, Hungary
House 1 bathroom
Koeszeg, Hungary
1 bath 120 m² Number of floors 1
€ 75,053
Ideal size, good condition, immediately movable family house in Kőszeg!The house has 3 sunny…

Properties features in Koszegi jaras, Hungary

cheap
luxury
Realting.com
Go

© 2018 - 2023 Realting.com

International Real Estate Platform

Rating 4.9 / 5:
982 votes
Visa
Visa Secure
MasterCard
MasterCard Check
Belkart
Belkart Pass
Apple Pay
G Pay
BePaid
Mir