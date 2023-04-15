Show property on map Show properties list
Apartments for sale in Koszegi jaras, Hungary

25 properties total found
2 room apartmentin Koeszeg, Hungary
2 room apartment
Koeszeg, Hungary
2 Number of rooms 1 bath 51 m²
€ 95,583
3 room apartmentin Koeszeg, Hungary
3 room apartment
Koeszeg, Hungary
3 Number of rooms 1 bath 84 m²
€ 93,186
4 room apartmentin Koeszeg, Hungary
4 room apartment
Koeszeg, Hungary
4 Number of rooms 2 bath 94 m²
€ 180,782
3 room apartmentin Koeszeg, Hungary
3 room apartment
Koeszeg, Hungary
3 Number of rooms 1 bath 75 m²
€ 95,583
3 room apartmentin Koszegdoroszlo, Hungary
3 room apartment
Koszegdoroszlo, Hungary
3 Number of rooms 1 bath 51 m²
€ 79,608
2 room apartmentin Koeszeg, Hungary
2 room apartment
Koeszeg, Hungary
2 Number of rooms 1 bath 49 m²
€ 69,224
3 room apartmentin Koeszeg, Hungary
3 room apartment
Koeszeg, Hungary
3 Number of rooms 1 bath 75 m²
€ 79,608
2 room apartmentin Koeszeg, Hungary
2 room apartment
Koeszeg, Hungary
2 Number of rooms 1 bath 60 m²
€ 82,270
3 room apartmentin Koeszeg, Hungary
3 room apartment
Koeszeg, Hungary
3 Number of rooms 1 bath 127 m²
€ 132,857
4 room apartmentin Koeszeg, Hungary
4 room apartment
Koeszeg, Hungary
4 Number of rooms 1 bath 103 m²
€ 122,474
1 room apartmentin Koeszeg, Hungary
1 room apartment
Koeszeg, Hungary
1 Number of rooms 49 m²
€ 54,581
1 room apartmentin Buek, Hungary
1 room apartment
Buek, Hungary
1 Number of rooms 1 bath 24 m²
€ 53,223
2 room apartmentin Buek, Hungary
2 room apartment
Buek, Hungary
2 Number of rooms 1 bath 51 m²
€ 79,608
3 room apartmentin Koeszeg, Hungary
3 room apartment
Koeszeg, Hungary
3 Number of rooms 2 bath 59 m²
€ 111,557
2 room apartmentin Koszegdoroszlo, Hungary
2 room apartment
Koszegdoroszlo, Hungary
2 Number of rooms 1 bath 63 m²
€ 95,849
3 room apartmentin Koeszeg, Hungary
3 room apartment
Koeszeg, Hungary
3 Number of rooms 1 bath 80 m²
€ 127,532
2 room apartmentin Koeszeg, Hungary
2 room apartment
Koeszeg, Hungary
2 Number of rooms 1 bath 65 m²
€ 199,419
2 room apartmentin Koeszeg, Hungary
2 room apartment
Koeszeg, Hungary
2 Number of rooms 1 bath 58 m²
€ 85,172
2 room apartmentin Koszegdoroszlo, Hungary
2 room apartment
Koszegdoroszlo, Hungary
2 Number of rooms 1 bath 53 m²
€ 85,199
4 room apartmentin Koeszeg, Hungary
4 room apartment
Koeszeg, Hungary
4 Number of rooms 1 bath 111 m²
€ 93,186
6 room apartmentin Koeszeg, Hungary
6 room apartment
Koeszeg, Hungary
6 Number of rooms 2 bath 204 m²
€ 186,373
3 room apartmentin Koeszeg, Hungary
3 room apartment
Koeszeg, Hungary
3 Number of rooms 1 bath 130 m²
€ 93,186
Apartment 1 bathroomin Koeszeg, Hungary
Apartment 1 bathroom
Koeszeg, Hungary
1 bath 130 m²
€ 82,779
Modern, completely renovated 5 year ago, a terraced apartment with its own garden area is for sale
Apartmentin Koeszeg, Hungary
Apartment
Koeszeg, Hungary
78 m²
€ 79,439
Sunlight Residential Park!We are looking for the owner of a lightweight semi-detached house …
Apartment 7 bathroomsin Koeszeg, Hungary
Apartment 7 bathrooms
Koeszeg, Hungary
7 bath 265 m²
€ 103,924
On place frequented on Kőszeg offer onto selling as a guesthouse developed, 3 level ones, 26…

