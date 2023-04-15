Show property on map Show properties list
Residential properties for sale in Koszegi jaras, Hungary

Koeszeg
45
Buek
17
76 properties total found
5 room housein Lukacshaza, Hungary
5 room house
Lukacshaza, Hungary
5 Number of rooms 2 bath 180 m²
€ 234,031
6 room housein Koeszeg, Hungary
6 room house
Koeszeg, Hungary
6 Number of rooms 1 bath 160 m²
€ 247,343
2 room housein Koeszeg, Hungary
2 room house
Koeszeg, Hungary
2 Number of rooms 45 m²
€ 35,943
2 room apartmentin Koeszeg, Hungary
2 room apartment
Koeszeg, Hungary
2 Number of rooms 1 bath 51 m²
€ 95,583
3 room apartmentin Koeszeg, Hungary
3 room apartment
Koeszeg, Hungary
3 Number of rooms 1 bath 84 m²
€ 93,186
4 room apartmentin Koeszeg, Hungary
4 room apartment
Koeszeg, Hungary
4 Number of rooms 2 bath 94 m²
€ 180,782
7 room housein Koeszeg, Hungary
7 room house
Koeszeg, Hungary
7 Number of rooms 3 bath 180 m²
€ 146,436
5 room housein Koeszeg, Hungary
5 room house
Koeszeg, Hungary
5 Number of rooms 2 bath 128 m²
€ 180,782
3 room apartmentin Koeszeg, Hungary
3 room apartment
Koeszeg, Hungary
3 Number of rooms 1 bath 75 m²
€ 95,583
5 room housein Koszegdoroszlo, Hungary
5 room house
Koszegdoroszlo, Hungary
5 Number of rooms 2 bath 201 m²
€ 955,826
3 room apartmentin Koszegdoroszlo, Hungary
3 room apartment
Koszegdoroszlo, Hungary
3 Number of rooms 1 bath 51 m²
€ 79,608
6 room housein Koeszeg, Hungary
6 room house
Koeszeg, Hungary
6 Number of rooms 2 bath 210 m²
€ 165,259
2 room apartmentin Koeszeg, Hungary
2 room apartment
Koeszeg, Hungary
2 Number of rooms 1 bath 49 m²
€ 69,224
3 room apartmentin Koeszeg, Hungary
3 room apartment
Koeszeg, Hungary
3 Number of rooms 1 bath 75 m²
€ 79,608
2 room apartmentin Koeszeg, Hungary
2 room apartment
Koeszeg, Hungary
2 Number of rooms 1 bath 60 m²
€ 82,270
3 room apartmentin Koeszeg, Hungary
3 room apartment
Koeszeg, Hungary
3 Number of rooms 1 bath 127 m²
€ 132,857
4 room apartmentin Koeszeg, Hungary
4 room apartment
Koeszeg, Hungary
4 Number of rooms 1 bath 103 m²
€ 122,474
1 room apartmentin Koeszeg, Hungary
1 room apartment
Koeszeg, Hungary
1 Number of rooms 49 m²
€ 54,581
4 room housein Koszegdoroszlo, Hungary
4 room house
Koszegdoroszlo, Hungary
4 Number of rooms 1 bath 180 m²
€ 212,731
9 room housein Koeszeg, Hungary
9 room house
Koeszeg, Hungary
10 Number of rooms 4 bath 375 m²
€ 665,617
1 room apartmentin Buek, Hungary
1 room apartment
Buek, Hungary
1 Number of rooms 1 bath 24 m²
€ 53,223
9 room housein Buek, Hungary
9 room house
Buek, Hungary
10 Number of rooms 4 bath 356 m²
€ 226,310
2 room housein Buek, Hungary
2 room house
Buek, Hungary
2 Number of rooms 1 bath 60 m²
€ 50,560
4 room housein Buek, Hungary
4 room house
Buek, Hungary
4 Number of rooms 1 bath 108 m²
€ 88,527
2 room apartmentin Buek, Hungary
2 room apartment
Buek, Hungary
2 Number of rooms 1 bath 51 m²
€ 79,608
7 room housein Buek, Hungary
7 room house
Buek, Hungary
7 Number of rooms 2 bath 319 m²
€ 199,685
3 room apartmentin Koeszeg, Hungary
3 room apartment
Koeszeg, Hungary
3 Number of rooms 2 bath 59 m²
€ 111,557
9 room housein Buek, Hungary
9 room house
Buek, Hungary
9 Number of rooms 3 bath 500 m²
€ 758,803
3 room housein Koeszeg, Hungary
3 room house
Koeszeg, Hungary
3 Number of rooms 1 bath 76 m²
€ 159,482
5 room housein Horvatzsidany, Hungary
5 room house
Horvatzsidany, Hungary
5 Number of rooms 2 bath 105 m²
€ 95,849

