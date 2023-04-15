Show property on map Show properties list
Houses for sale in Komloi jaras, Hungary

Komlo
19
30 properties total found
2 room housein Maza, Hungary
2 room house
Maza, Hungary
2 Number of rooms 1 bath 66 m²
€ 42,144
3 room housein Maza, Hungary
3 room house
Maza, Hungary
3 Number of rooms 1 bath 69 m²
€ 23,325
2 room housein Komlo, Hungary
2 room house
Komlo, Hungary
2 Number of rooms 1 bath 50 m²
€ 12,988
3 room housein Komlo, Hungary
3 room house
Komlo, Hungary
3 Number of rooms 1 bath 100 m²
€ 58,313
2 room housein Komlo, Hungary
2 room house
Komlo, Hungary
2 Number of rooms 1 bath 65 m²
€ 37,373
2 room housein Koebleny, Hungary
2 room house
Koebleny, Hungary
2 Number of rooms 1 bath 98 m²
€ 39,732
6 room housein Magyarhertelend, Hungary
6 room house
Magyarhertelend, Hungary
6 Number of rooms 2 bath 102 m²
€ 66,000
3 room housein Koebleny, Hungary
3 room house
Koebleny, Hungary
3 Number of rooms 1 bath 91 m²
€ 29,130
3 room housein Komlo, Hungary
3 room house
Komlo, Hungary
3 Number of rooms 1 bath 100 m²
€ 56,988
3 room housein Komlo, Hungary
3 room house
Komlo, Hungary
3 Number of rooms 1 bath 67 m²
€ 56,988
2 room housein Komlo, Hungary
2 room house
Komlo, Hungary
2 Number of rooms 1 bath 53 m²
€ 53,012
3 room housein Komlo, Hungary
3 room house
Komlo, Hungary
3 Number of rooms 2 bath 120 m²
€ 103,108
Housein Komlo, Hungary
House
Komlo, Hungary
1 Number of rooms 1 bath 56 m²
€ 26,241
5 room housein Oroszlo, Hungary
5 room house
Oroszlo, Hungary
5 Number of rooms 1 bath 110 m²
€ 47,684
2 room housein Magyarszek, Hungary
2 room house
Magyarszek, Hungary
2 Number of rooms 1 bath 65 m²
€ 27,831
3 room housein Maza, Hungary
3 room house
Maza, Hungary
3 Number of rooms 1 bath 77 m²
€ 23,325
2 room housein Komlo, Hungary
2 room house
Komlo, Hungary
2 Number of rooms 1 bath 133 m²
€ 105,758
4 room housein Manfa, Hungary
4 room house
Manfa, Hungary
4 Number of rooms 1 bath 120 m²
€ 76,602
4 room housein Komlo, Hungary
4 room house
Komlo, Hungary
4 Number of rooms 1 bath 130 m²
€ 124,313
Housein Komlo, Hungary
House
Komlo, Hungary
1 Number of rooms 1 bath 56 m²
€ 74,747
4 room housein Komlo, Hungary
4 room house
Komlo, Hungary
4 Number of rooms 2 bath 136 m²
€ 79,253
2 room housein Komlo, Hungary
2 room house
Komlo, Hungary
2 Number of rooms 1 bath 80 m²
€ 66,265
2 room housein Komlo, Hungary
2 room house
Komlo, Hungary
2 Number of rooms 2 bath 86 m²
€ 68,650
6 room housein Komlo, Hungary
6 room house
Komlo, Hungary
6 Number of rooms 2 bath 168 m²
€ 296,866
House 2 bathroomsin Komlo, Hungary
House 2 bathrooms
Komlo, Hungary
2 bath 220 m² Number of floors 2
€ 77,628
In one of Mecsek most beautiful valleys, from the downtown of hop 3 km, Mecsekjánosiben bein…
Housein Komlo, Hungary
House
Komlo, Hungary
236 m² Number of floors 2
€ 77,039
House 2 bathroomsin Komlo, Hungary
House 2 bathrooms
Komlo, Hungary
2 bath 200 m² Number of floors 1
€ 113,465
Was founded on hop for sale in 2015 200nm-es family ház farm building,which one 800nm,The pl…
Cottage 1 bathroomin Vekeny, Hungary
Cottage 1 bathroom
Vekeny, Hungary
1 bath 350 m² Number of floors 2
€ 127,120
In a house many people for a lock, oh but in a mill!? Mecsek is a real curio at his foot! …
House 2 bathroomsin Komlo, Hungary
House 2 bathrooms
Komlo, Hungary
2 bath 230 m² Number of floors 3
€ 139,891
In picturesque environment Sikondai on the northern part of a lake salesman it three level, …
House 2 bathroomsin Magyarhertelend, Hungary
House 2 bathrooms
Magyarhertelend, Hungary
2 bath 190 m² Number of floors 2
€ 75,407
In Bodolyabér Petőfi utcában 3240nm-es two houses settling down in a plot salesman. One oper…

