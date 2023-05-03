Show property on map Show properties list
  1. Realting.com
  2. Hungary
  3. Transdanubia
  4. Baranya
  5. Komloi jaras
  6. Komlo
  7. Houses

Houses for sale in Komlo, Hungary

House To archive
Clear all
17 properties total found
3 room house in Komlo, Hungary
3 room house
Komlo, Hungary
3 Number of rooms 1 bath 120 m²
€ 79,985
2 room house in Komlo, Hungary
2 room house
Komlo, Hungary
2 Number of rooms 1 bath 50 m²
€ 13,069
3 room house in Komlo, Hungary
3 room house
Komlo, Hungary
3 Number of rooms 1 bath 100 m²
€ 58,675
2 room house in Komlo, Hungary
2 room house
Komlo, Hungary
2 Number of rooms 1 bath 65 m²
€ 37,606
3 room house in Komlo, Hungary
3 room house
Komlo, Hungary
3 Number of rooms 1 bath 67 m²
€ 55,982
3 room house in Komlo, Hungary
3 room house
Komlo, Hungary
3 Number of rooms 2 bath 120 m²
€ 103,749
House in Komlo, Hungary
House
Komlo, Hungary
1 Number of rooms 1 bath 56 m²
€ 26,404
2 room house in Komlo, Hungary
2 room house
Komlo, Hungary
2 Number of rooms 1 bath 133 m²
€ 106,416
4 room house in Komlo, Hungary
4 room house
Komlo, Hungary
4 Number of rooms 1 bath 130 m²
€ 125,085
House in Komlo, Hungary
House
Komlo, Hungary
1 Number of rooms 1 bath 56 m²
€ 75,211
4 room house in Komlo, Hungary
4 room house
Komlo, Hungary
4 Number of rooms 2 bath 136 m²
€ 79,745
2 room house in Komlo, Hungary
2 room house
Komlo, Hungary
2 Number of rooms 2 bath 86 m²
€ 69,077
6 room house in Komlo, Hungary
6 room house
Komlo, Hungary
6 Number of rooms 2 bath 168 m²
€ 298,710
House 2 bathrooms in Komlo, Hungary
House 2 bathrooms
Komlo, Hungary
2 bath 220 m² Number of floors 2
€ 78,281
In one of Mecsek most beautiful valleys, from the downtown of hop 3 km, Mecsekjánosiben bein…
House in Komlo, Hungary
House
Komlo, Hungary
236 m² Number of floors 2
€ 77,687
House 2 bathrooms in Komlo, Hungary
House 2 bathrooms
Komlo, Hungary
2 bath 200 m² Number of floors 1
€ 114,419
Was founded on hop for sale in 2015 200nm-es family ház farm building,which one 800nm,The pl…
House 2 bathrooms in Komlo, Hungary
House 2 bathrooms
Komlo, Hungary
2 bath 230 m² Number of floors 3
€ 141,068
In picturesque environment Sikondai on the northern part of a lake salesman it three level, …
Realting.com
Go

© 2018 - 2023 Realting.com

International Real Estate Platform

Rating 4.9 / 5:
982 votes
Visa
Visa Secure
MasterCard
MasterCard Check
Belkart
Belkart Pass
Apple Pay
G Pay
BePaid
Mir