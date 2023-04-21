Show property on map Show properties list
  Realting.com
  Hungary
  Transdanubia
  Komárom-Esztergom
  Komaromi jaras
  Houses

Houses for sale in Komaromi jaras, Hungary

32 properties total found
5 room house in Acs, Hungary
5 room house
Acs, Hungary
5 Number of rooms 1 bath 94 m²
€ 169,720
House in Almasfuezito, Hungary
House
Almasfuezito, Hungary
1 Number of rooms 1 bath 46 m²
€ 42,364
Do you not have enough money to buy an apartment for 20-30-40 million where you can't even s…
5 room house in Bana, Hungary
5 room house
Bana, Hungary
5 Number of rooms 2 bath 329 m²
€ 240,370
2 room house in Komarom, Hungary
2 room house
Komarom, Hungary
2 Number of rooms 1 bath 66 m²
€ 92,961
Eladó Komáromban egy központi elhelyezkedésű 66m2 nagyságú, vegyesfalazatú, 2 szobás családi…
3 room house in Acs, Hungary
3 room house
Acs, Hungary
3 Number of rooms 1 bath 78 m²
€ 98,007
2 room house in Acs, Hungary
2 room house
Acs, Hungary
2 Number of rooms 1 bath 80 m²
€ 23,639
3 room house in Komarom, Hungary
3 room house
Komarom, Hungary
3 Number of rooms 1 bath 100 m²
€ 131,473
3 room house in Komarom, Hungary
3 room house
Komarom, Hungary
3 Number of rooms 1 bath 80 m²
€ 58,167
2 room house in Acs, Hungary
2 room house
Acs, Hungary
2 Number of rooms 70 m²
€ 44,887
4 room house in Komarom, Hungary
4 room house
Komarom, Hungary
4 Number of rooms 2 bath 140 m²
€ 212,216
4 room house in Acs, Hungary
4 room house
Acs, Hungary
4 Number of rooms 2 bath 120 m²
€ 69,030
3 room house in Nagyigmand, Hungary
3 room house
Nagyigmand, Hungary
3 Number of rooms 1 bath 102 m²
€ 66,401
2 room house in Nagyigmand, Hungary
2 room house
Nagyigmand, Hungary
2 Number of rooms 86 m²
€ 22,576
3 room house in Acs, Hungary
3 room house
Acs, Hungary
3 Number of rooms 1 bath 110 m²
€ 82,310
2 room house in Kisigmand, Hungary
2 room house
Kisigmand, Hungary
2 Number of rooms 1 bath 81 m²
€ 39,575
3 room house in Acs, Hungary
3 room house
Acs, Hungary
3 Number of rooms 1 bath 47 m²
€ 50,199
House in Komarom, Hungary
House
Komarom, Hungary
1 Number of rooms 25 m²
€ 17,264
5 room house in Nagyigmand, Hungary
5 room house
Nagyigmand, Hungary
5 Number of rooms 2 bath 180 m²
€ 87,383
4 room house in Nagyigmand, Hungary
4 room house
Nagyigmand, Hungary
4 Number of rooms 2 bath 180 m²
€ 169,986
5 room house in Komarom, Hungary
5 room house
Komarom, Hungary
5 Number of rooms 2 bath 160 m²
€ 203,186
3 room house in Mocsa, Hungary
3 room house
Mocsa, Hungary
3 Number of rooms 1 bath 100 m²
€ 42,231
4 room house in Komarom, Hungary
4 room house
Komarom, Hungary
4 Number of rooms 2 bath 132 m²
€ 144,753
2 room house in Komarom, Hungary
2 room house
Komarom, Hungary
2 Number of rooms 87 m²
€ 39,575
7 room house in Komarom, Hungary
7 room house
Komarom, Hungary
7 Number of rooms 2 bath 135 m²
€ 199,175
4 room house in Komarom, Hungary
4 room house
Komarom, Hungary
4 Number of rooms 2 bath 135 m²
€ 151,393
4 room house in Babolna, Hungary
4 room house
Babolna, Hungary
4 Number of rooms 1 bath 100 m²
€ 124,568
6 room house in Nagyigmand, Hungary
6 room house
Nagyigmand, Hungary
6 Number of rooms 3 bath 363 m²
€ 475,429
House 1 bathroom in Komarom, Hungary
House 1 bathroom
Komarom, Hungary
1 bath 120 m² Number of floors 3
€ 77,014
In Komárom, a 120 m2 4 room lightweight family house with attic installation on an 880m2 plo…
Villa Villa in Nagyigmand, Hungary
Villa Villa
Nagyigmand, Hungary
480 m² Number of floors 2
€ 332,970
GHYCZY CASTLE Freely standing, rectangle ground-plan, single-story, hip roof building, DNy-…
House 2 bathrooms in Babolna, Hungary
House 2 bathrooms
Babolna, Hungary
2 bath 429 m² Number of floors 2
€ 211,063
He has a undertaking, with a large family, more generations would move in together, he has b…

