Show property on map Show properties list
  1. Realting.com
  2. Hungary
  3. Transdanubia
  4. Komárom-Esztergom
  5. Komaromi jaras
  6. Komarom
  7. Houses

Houses for sale in Komarom, Hungary

House To archive
Clear all
11 properties total found
2 room house in Komarom, Hungary
2 room house
Komarom, Hungary
Rooms 2
Bathrooms count 1
Area 66 m²
€ 94,673
3 room house in Komarom, Hungary
3 room house
Komarom, Hungary
Rooms 3
Bathrooms count 1
Area 100 m²
€ 133,894
4 room house in Komarom, Hungary
4 room house
Komarom, Hungary
Rooms 4
Bathrooms count 2
Area 140 m²
€ 216,124
House in Komarom, Hungary
House
Komarom, Hungary
Rooms 1
Area 25 m²
€ 17,582
5 room house in Komarom, Hungary
5 room house
Komarom, Hungary
Rooms 5
Bathrooms count 2
Area 160 m²
€ 206,927
4 room house in Komarom, Hungary
4 room house
Komarom, Hungary
Rooms 4
Bathrooms count 2
Area 132 m²
€ 143,361
2 room house in Komarom, Hungary
2 room house
Komarom, Hungary
Rooms 2
Area 87 m²
€ 40,303
7 room house in Komarom, Hungary
7 room house
Komarom, Hungary
Rooms 7
Bathrooms count 2
Area 135 m²
€ 202,843
4 room house in Komarom, Hungary
4 room house
Komarom, Hungary
Rooms 4
Bathrooms count 2
Area 135 m²
€ 154,181
House 1 bathroom in Komarom, Hungary
House 1 bathroom
Komarom, Hungary
Bathrooms count 1
Area 120 m²
Number of floors 3
€ 76,912
House 2 bathrooms in Komarom, Hungary
House 2 bathrooms
Komarom, Hungary
Bathrooms count 2
Area 74 m²
Number of floors 2
€ 179,389
Realting.com
Go

© 2018 - 2023 Realting.com

International Real Estate Platform

Rating 4.9 / 5:
982 votes
Visa
Visa Secure
MasterCard
MasterCard Check
Belkart
Belkart Pass
Apple Pay
G Pay
BePaid
Mir