  1. Realting.com
  2. Hungary
  3. Transdanubia
  4. Komárom-Esztergom
  5. Komaromi jaras
  6. Komarom
  7. Apartments for sale

Apartments for sale in Komarom, Hungary

3 properties total found
2 room apartment in Komarom, Hungary
2 room apartment
Komarom, Hungary
Rooms 2
Bathrooms count 1
Area 54 m²
€ 86,558
2 room apartment in Komarom, Hungary
2 room apartment
Komarom, Hungary
Rooms 2
Bathrooms count 1
Area 53 m²
€ 94,402
Apartment 1 bathroom in Komarom, Hungary
Apartment 1 bathroom
Komarom, Hungary
Bathrooms count 1
Area 60 m²
€ 89,730
