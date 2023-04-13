Show property on map Show properties list
Houses for sale in Komarom-Esztergom, Hungary

2 room housein Budapest, Hungary
2 room house
Budapest, Hungary
2 Number of rooms 1 bath 57 m²
€ 157,580
4 room housein Budapest, Hungary
4 room house
Budapest, Hungary
4 Number of rooms 1 bath 150 m²
€ 291,123
8 room housein Budapest, Hungary
8 room house
Budapest, Hungary
8 Number of rooms 4 bath 339 m²
€ 1,538,413
6 room housein Budapest, Hungary
6 room house
Budapest, Hungary
6 Number of rooms 2 bath 151 m²
€ 253,464
4 room housein Budapest, Hungary
4 room house
Budapest, Hungary
4 Number of rooms 2 bath 120 m²
€ 317,832
4 room housein Budapest, Hungary
4 room house
Budapest, Hungary
4 Number of rooms 1 bath 104 m²
€ 173,606
7 room housein Budapest, Hungary
7 room house
Budapest, Hungary
7 Number of rooms 2 bath 180 m²
€ 427,337
3 room housein Budapest, Hungary
3 room house
Budapest, Hungary
3 Number of rooms 1 bath 100 m²
€ 58,759
3 room housein Budapest, Hungary
3 room house
Budapest, Hungary
3 Number of rooms 2 bath 170 m²
€ 138,884
3 room housein Budapest, Hungary
3 room house
Budapest, Hungary
3 Number of rooms 1 bath 93 m²
€ 159,984
5 room housein Budapest, Hungary
5 room house
Budapest, Hungary
5 Number of rooms 3 bath 159 m²
€ 427,337
In the XVII district of Budapest, on the territory of the new residential complex Szőlőliget…
5 room housein Budapest, Hungary
5 room house
Budapest, Hungary
5 Number of rooms 3 bath 159 m²
€ 427,337
In the XVII district of Budapest, on the territory of the new residential complex Szőlőliget…
Housein Budapest, Hungary
House
Budapest, Hungary
2 520 m² Number of floors 6
€ 15,000,000
This 6 storey (+ loft ) office building for sale was built between 1909-1912 with a basement…
6 room housein Budapest, Hungary
6 room house
Budapest, Hungary
6 Number of rooms 3 bath 233 m²
€ 397,957
5 room housein Budapest, Hungary
5 room house
Budapest, Hungary
5 Number of rooms 2 bath 200 m²
€ 753,181
4 room housein Budapest, Hungary
4 room house
Budapest, Hungary
4 Number of rooms 2 bath 110 m²
€ 291,123
5 room housein Budapest, Hungary
5 room house
Budapest, Hungary
5 Number of rooms 2 bath 115 m²
€ 232,097
4 room housein Budapest, Hungary
4 room house
Budapest, Hungary
4 Number of rooms 2 bath 214 m²
€ 451,375
8 room housein Budapest, Hungary
8 room house
Budapest, Hungary
8 Number of rooms 4 bath 210 m²
€ 729,143
5 room housein Budapest, Hungary
5 room house
Budapest, Hungary
5 Number of rooms 3 bath 159 m²
€ 691,751
5 room housein Budapest, Hungary
5 room house
Budapest, Hungary
5 Number of rooms 3 bath 159 m²
€ 691,751
5 room housein Budapest, Hungary
5 room house
Budapest, Hungary
5 Number of rooms 2 bath 155 m²
€ 307,148
2 room housein Budapest, Hungary
2 room house
Budapest, Hungary
2 Number of rooms 48 m² Number of floors 1
€ 55,000
A quietly located and completely renovated small bungalow on a plot of 1,181 m² is for sale …
House 2 bathroomsin Budapest, Hungary
House 2 bathrooms
Budapest, Hungary
2 bath 285 m² Number of floors 1
€ 488,121
Cannot be told
House 3 bathroomsin Budapest, Hungary
House 3 bathrooms
Budapest, Hungary
3 bath 204 m² Number of floors 2
€ 220,644
Budapest one beside 14. circumference, Paskál Fürdő, currently 3, but even 4 section of hous…
House 2 bathroomsin Budapest, Hungary
House 2 bathrooms
Budapest, Hungary
2 bath 127 m² Number of floors 1
€ 149,325
Ikerház Budapest for sale 18.kerület
House 2 bathroomsin Budapest, Hungary
House 2 bathrooms
Budapest, Hungary
2 bath 110 m² Number of floors 2
€ 147,074
For sale in the II / A district of Budapest on Hidegkút út, a 110sqm two-storey semi-detache…
House 2 bathroomsin Budapest, Hungary
House 2 bathrooms
Budapest, Hungary
2 bath 250 m² Number of floors 4
€ 164,342
FOR THE ATTENTION OF GREAT FAMILIES, UNDERTAKINGS!COMPANY CENTER, HEALTH CENTER, UNCONNECTED…
House 1 bathroomin Budapest, Hungary
House 1 bathroom
Budapest, Hungary
1 bath 63 m² Number of floors 2
€ 138,181
For sale on the Roman shore, close to the Danube, in a beautiful, green environment, in a qu…
House 1 bathroomin Budapest, Hungary
House 1 bathroom
Budapest, Hungary
1 bath 90 m² Number of floors 1
€ 94,136
Next to Tatra Square, 90 sqm, 2-room family house FOR SALE! Unencumbered, 1/1 property. Buil…

Properties features in Komarom-Esztergom, Hungary

cheap
luxury
