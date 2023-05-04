Show property on map Show properties list
  1. Realting.com
  2. Hungary
  3. Great Plain and North
  4. Hajdú-Bihar
  5. Berettyoujfalui jaras
  6. Komadi

Residential properties for sale in Komadi, Hungary

2 properties total found
4 room house in Komadi, Hungary
4 room house
Komadi, Hungary
Rooms 4
Bathrooms count 1
Area 101 m²
€ 106,591
4 room house in Komadi, Hungary
4 room house
Komadi, Hungary
Rooms 4
Bathrooms count 1
Area 205 m²
€ 93,240
