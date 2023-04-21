Show property on map Show properties list
  Realting.com
  Hungary
  Transdanubia
  Vas
  Koszegi jaras
  Koeszeg
  Houses

Houses for sale in Koeszeg, Hungary

26 properties total found
4 room house in Koeszeg, Hungary
4 room house
Koeszeg, Hungary
4 Number of rooms 3 bath 220 m²
€ 770,247
6 room house in Koeszeg, Hungary
6 room house
Koeszeg, Hungary
6 Number of rooms 1 bath 160 m²
€ 246,745
2 room house in Koeszeg, Hungary
2 room house
Koeszeg, Hungary
2 Number of rooms 45 m²
€ 35,856
7 room house in Koeszeg, Hungary
7 room house
Koeszeg, Hungary
7 Number of rooms 3 bath 180 m²
€ 146,081
5 room house in Koeszeg, Hungary
5 room house
Koeszeg, Hungary
5 Number of rooms 2 bath 128 m²
€ 180,344
6 room house in Koeszeg, Hungary
6 room house
Koeszeg, Hungary
6 Number of rooms 2 bath 210 m²
€ 165,311
9 room house in Koeszeg, Hungary
9 room house
Koeszeg, Hungary
10 Number of rooms 4 bath 375 m²
€ 664,006
3 room house in Koeszeg, Hungary
3 room house
Koeszeg, Hungary
3 Number of rooms 1 bath 76 m²
€ 159,096
6 room house in Koeszeg, Hungary
6 room house
Koeszeg, Hungary
6 Number of rooms 2 bath 240 m²
€ 198,936
5 room house in Koeszeg, Hungary
5 room house
Koeszeg, Hungary
5 Number of rooms 1 bath 150 m²
€ 153,784
2 room house in Koeszeg, Hungary
2 room house
Koeszeg, Hungary
2 Number of rooms 1 bath 77 m²
€ 84,993
3 room house in Koeszeg, Hungary
3 room house
Koeszeg, Hungary
3 Number of rooms 1 bath 100 m²
€ 73,041
2 room house in Koeszeg, Hungary
2 room house
Koeszeg, Hungary
2 Number of rooms 1 bath 62 m²
€ 132,775
4 room house in Koeszeg, Hungary
4 room house
Koeszeg, Hungary
4 Number of rooms 1 bath 134 m²
€ 143,160
6 room house in Koeszeg, Hungary
6 room house
Koeszeg, Hungary
6 Number of rooms 2 bath 105 m²
€ 74,103
House 1 bathroom in Koeszeg, Hungary
House 1 bathroom
Koeszeg, Hungary
1 bath 93 m² Number of floors 1
€ 92,083
Sunlight house park! Hungary's small town with picturesque beauty Kőszeg which one are fa…
House in Koeszeg, Hungary
House
Koeszeg, Hungary
77 m² Number of floors 1
€ 78,192
Sunlight Residential Park!Only with us !!How much??NEW BUILDING !!!Turnkey! HUF 34,990,000Su…
House 1 bathroom in Koeszeg, Hungary
House 1 bathroom
Koeszeg, Hungary
1 bath 120 m² Number of floors 1
€ 75,980
Ideal size, good condition, immediately movable family house in Kőszeg!The house has 3 sunny…
House 1 bathroom in Koeszeg, Hungary
House 1 bathroom
Koeszeg, Hungary
1 bath 62 m² Number of floors 1
€ 101,334
On Kőszeg in quiet environment offer onto selling it cosy family one was being built in 2012…
House 2 bathrooms in Koeszeg, Hungary
House 2 bathrooms
Koeszeg, Hungary
2 bath 215 m² Number of floors 2
€ 119,712
In a wonderful environment, a spacious two-storey family house is for sale. Living room + 4 …
House 1 bathroom in Koeszeg, Hungary
House 1 bathroom
Koeszeg, Hungary
1 bath 93 m² Number of floors 1
€ 91,909
Sunlight house park! Kőszeg is a light construction family house being built in a family ho…
House 8 bathrooms in Koeszeg, Hungary
House 8 bathrooms
Koeszeg, Hungary
8 bath 300 m² Number of floors 3
€ 109,779
On place frequented on Kőszeg offer onto selling it currently as a guesthouse developed, 3 l…
House 3 bathrooms in Koeszeg, Hungary
House 3 bathrooms
Koeszeg, Hungary
3 bath 197 m² Number of floors 3
€ 128,807
Tailor mountain dream house The 193 nm of green one elected carefully waits for his new p…
House in Koeszeg, Hungary
House
Koeszeg, Hungary
320 m² Number of floors 3
€ 111,468
Kőszeg one of the downtowns nearly turned into a salesman in his quiet side street it 380 m²…
House 2 bathrooms in Koeszeg, Hungary
House 2 bathrooms
Koeszeg, Hungary
2 bath 160 m² Number of floors 2
€ 88,949
On Kőszeg salesman it ytong was built of a brick in 2002, 2 level ones, nappali 4 room, fami…
House 3 bathrooms in Koeszeg, Hungary
House 3 bathrooms
Koeszeg, Hungary
3 bath 330 m² Number of floors 3
€ 123,853
A family house with a unique condition consisting of 2 detached sections of house equipped w…
