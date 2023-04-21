Houses for sale in Koeszeg, Hungary

Hungary
26 properties total found
New
Prices in ascending order
Price descending
Popular first
4 room house
Koeszeg, Hungary
4 Number of rooms
3 bath
220 m²
€ 770,247
6 room house
Koeszeg, Hungary
6 Number of rooms
1 bath
160 m²
€ 246,745
2 room house
Koeszeg, Hungary
2 Number of rooms
45 m²
€ 35,856
7 room house
Koeszeg, Hungary
7 Number of rooms
3 bath
180 m²
€ 146,081
5 room house
Koeszeg, Hungary
5 Number of rooms
2 bath
128 m²
€ 180,344
6 room house
Koeszeg, Hungary
6 Number of rooms
2 bath
210 m²
€ 165,311
9 room house
Koeszeg, Hungary
10 Number of rooms
4 bath
375 m²
€ 664,006
3 room house
Koeszeg, Hungary
3 Number of rooms
1 bath
76 m²
€ 159,096
6 room house
Koeszeg, Hungary
6 Number of rooms
2 bath
240 m²
€ 198,936
5 room house
Koeszeg, Hungary
5 Number of rooms
1 bath
150 m²
€ 153,784
2 room house
Koeszeg, Hungary
2 Number of rooms
1 bath
77 m²
€ 84,993
3 room house
Koeszeg, Hungary
3 Number of rooms
1 bath
100 m²
€ 73,041
2 room house
Koeszeg, Hungary
2 Number of rooms
1 bath
62 m²
€ 132,775
4 room house
Koeszeg, Hungary
4 Number of rooms
1 bath
134 m²
€ 143,160
6 room house
Koeszeg, Hungary
6 Number of rooms
2 bath
105 m²
€ 74,103
House 1 bathroom
Koeszeg, Hungary
1 bath
93 m²
Number of floors 1
€ 92,083
Sunlight house park! Hungary's small town with picturesque beauty Kőszeg which one are fa…
House
Koeszeg, Hungary
77 m²
Number of floors 1
€ 78,192
Sunlight Residential Park!Only with us !!How much??NEW BUILDING !!!Turnkey! HUF 34,990,000Su…
House 1 bathroom
Koeszeg, Hungary
1 bath
120 m²
Number of floors 1
€ 75,980
Ideal size, good condition, immediately movable family house in Kőszeg!The house has 3 sunny…
House 1 bathroom
Koeszeg, Hungary
1 bath
62 m²
Number of floors 1
€ 101,334
On Kőszeg in quiet environment offer onto selling it cosy family one was being built in 2012…
House 2 bathrooms
Koeszeg, Hungary
2 bath
215 m²
Number of floors 2
€ 119,712
In a wonderful environment, a spacious two-storey family house is for sale. Living room + 4 …
House 1 bathroom
Koeszeg, Hungary
1 bath
93 m²
Number of floors 1
€ 91,909
Sunlight house park! Kőszeg is a light construction family house being built in a family ho…
House 8 bathrooms
Koeszeg, Hungary
8 bath
300 m²
Number of floors 3
€ 109,779
On place frequented on Kőszeg offer onto selling it currently as a guesthouse developed, 3 l…
House 3 bathrooms
Koeszeg, Hungary
3 bath
197 m²
Number of floors 3
€ 128,807
Tailor mountain dream house The 193 nm of green one elected carefully waits for his new p…
House
Koeszeg, Hungary
320 m²
Number of floors 3
€ 111,468
Kőszeg one of the downtowns nearly turned into a salesman in his quiet side street it 380 m²…
House 2 bathrooms
Koeszeg, Hungary
2 bath
160 m²
Number of floors 2
€ 88,949
On Kőszeg salesman it ytong was built of a brick in 2002, 2 level ones, nappali 4 room, fami…
House 3 bathrooms
Koeszeg, Hungary
3 bath
330 m²
Number of floors 3
€ 123,853
A family house with a unique condition consisting of 2 detached sections of house equipped w…
