Apartments for sale in Koeszeg, Hungary

2 room apartment in Koeszeg, Hungary
2 room apartment
Koeszeg, Hungary
2 Number of rooms 1 bath 54 m²
€ 91,633
2 room apartment in Koeszeg, Hungary
2 room apartment
Koeszeg, Hungary
2 Number of rooms 1 bath 51 m²
€ 95,351
3 room apartment in Koeszeg, Hungary
3 room apartment
Koeszeg, Hungary
3 Number of rooms 1 bath 84 m²
€ 92,961
4 room apartment in Koeszeg, Hungary
4 room apartment
Koeszeg, Hungary
4 Number of rooms 2 bath 94 m²
€ 180,344
3 room apartment in Koeszeg, Hungary
3 room apartment
Koeszeg, Hungary
3 Number of rooms 1 bath 75 m²
€ 95,351
2 room apartment in Koeszeg, Hungary
2 room apartment
Koeszeg, Hungary
2 Number of rooms 1 bath 49 m²
€ 69,057
3 room apartment in Koeszeg, Hungary
3 room apartment
Koeszeg, Hungary
3 Number of rooms 1 bath 75 m²
€ 79,415
2 room apartment in Koeszeg, Hungary
2 room apartment
Koeszeg, Hungary
2 Number of rooms 1 bath 60 m²
€ 82,071
3 room apartment in Koeszeg, Hungary
3 room apartment
Koeszeg, Hungary
3 Number of rooms 1 bath 127 m²
€ 132,536
4 room apartment in Koeszeg, Hungary
4 room apartment
Koeszeg, Hungary
4 Number of rooms 1 bath 103 m²
€ 122,177
1 room apartment in Koeszeg, Hungary
1 room apartment
Koeszeg, Hungary
1 Number of rooms 49 m²
€ 54,449
3 room apartment in Koeszeg, Hungary
3 room apartment
Koeszeg, Hungary
3 Number of rooms 2 bath 59 m²
€ 111,287
3 room apartment in Koeszeg, Hungary
3 room apartment
Koeszeg, Hungary
3 Number of rooms 1 bath 80 m²
€ 127,224
2 room apartment in Koeszeg, Hungary
2 room apartment
Koeszeg, Hungary
2 Number of rooms 1 bath 65 m²
€ 198,936
2 room apartment in Koeszeg, Hungary
2 room apartment
Koeszeg, Hungary
2 Number of rooms 1 bath 58 m²
€ 84,966
4 room apartment in Koeszeg, Hungary
4 room apartment
Koeszeg, Hungary
4 Number of rooms 1 bath 111 m²
€ 92,961
6 room apartment in Koeszeg, Hungary
6 room apartment
Koeszeg, Hungary
6 Number of rooms 2 bath 204 m²
€ 185,922
3 room apartment in Koeszeg, Hungary
3 room apartment
Koeszeg, Hungary
3 Number of rooms 1 bath 130 m²
€ 92,961
Apartment 1 bathroom in Koeszeg, Hungary
Apartment 1 bathroom
Koeszeg, Hungary
1 bath 130 m²
€ 83,801
Modern, completely renovated 5 year ago, a terraced apartment with its own garden area is for sale
Apartment in Koeszeg, Hungary
Apartment
Koeszeg, Hungary
78 m²
€ 80,420
Sunlight Residential Park!We are looking for the owner of a lightweight semi-detached house …
Apartment 7 bathrooms in Koeszeg, Hungary
Apartment 7 bathrooms
Koeszeg, Hungary
7 bath 265 m²
€ 105,208
On place frequented on Kőszeg offer onto selling as a guesthouse developed, 3 level ones, 26…
