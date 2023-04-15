Show property on map Show properties list
  Realting.com
  Hungary
  Transdanubia
  Vas
  Koermendi jaras
  Houses

Houses for sale in Koermendi jaras, Hungary

3 room housein Koermend, Hungary
3 room house
Koermend, Hungary
3 Number of rooms 1 bath 85 m²
€ 81,903
2 room housein Koermend, Hungary
2 room house
Koermend, Hungary
2 Number of rooms 1 bath 52 m²
€ 71,566
6 room housein Nadasd, Hungary
6 room house
Nadasd, Hungary
6 Number of rooms 2 bath 291 m²
€ 92,771
2 room housein Koermend, Hungary
2 room house
Koermend, Hungary
2 Number of rooms 2 bath 128 m²
€ 110,530
6 room housein Magyarszombatfa, Hungary
6 room house
Magyarszombatfa, Hungary
6 Number of rooms 3 bath 200 m²
€ 226,044
Housein Nadasd, Hungary
House
Nadasd, Hungary
1 Number of rooms 50 m²
€ 27,831
2 room housein Csakanydoroszlo, Hungary
2 room house
Csakanydoroszlo, Hungary
2 Number of rooms 124 m²
€ 39,732
Villa 5 room villain Nadasd, Hungary
Villa 5 room villa
Nadasd, Hungary
5 Number of rooms 350 m² Number of floors 3
€ 1,748,000
It is our great pleasure to present you this three-story luxury property with a huge, panora…
2 room housein Koermend, Hungary
2 room house
Koermend, Hungary
2 Number of rooms 1 bath 80 m²
€ 62,289
2 room housein Csakanydoroszlo, Hungary
2 room house
Csakanydoroszlo, Hungary
2 Number of rooms 100 m²
€ 31,807
3 room housein oriszentpeter, Hungary
3 room house
oriszentpeter, Hungary
3 Number of rooms 2 bath 100 m²
€ 343,251
3 room housein Koermend, Hungary
3 room house
Koermend, Hungary
3 Number of rooms 1 bath 71 m²
€ 105,758
4 room housein Koermend, Hungary
4 room house
Koermend, Hungary
4 Number of rooms 1 bath 232 m²
€ 137,831
2 room housein Doeboerhegy, Hungary
2 room house
Doeboerhegy, Hungary
2 Number of rooms 70 m²
€ 23,060
2 room housein Csakanydoroszlo, Hungary
2 room house
Csakanydoroszlo, Hungary
2 Number of rooms 1 bath 76 m²
€ 89,855
2 room housein Csakanydoroszlo, Hungary
2 room house
Csakanydoroszlo, Hungary
2 Number of rooms 67 m²
€ 17,229
2 room housein Bajansenye, Hungary
2 room house
Bajansenye, Hungary
2 Number of rooms 1 bath 75 m²
€ 71,566
4 room housein Koermend, Hungary
4 room house
Koermend, Hungary
4 Number of rooms 3 bath 120 m²
€ 105,758
3 room housein Pankasz, Hungary
3 room house
Pankasz, Hungary
3 Number of rooms 1 bath 80 m²
€ 58,048
2 room housein Doeboerhegy, Hungary
2 room house
Doeboerhegy, Hungary
2 Number of rooms 1 bath 83 m²
€ 58,313
6 room housein Magyarszombatfa, Hungary
6 room house
Magyarszombatfa, Hungary
6 Number of rooms 5 bath 215 m²
€ 182,891
4 room housein Nadasd, Hungary
4 room house
Nadasd, Hungary
4 Number of rooms 2 bath 140 m²
€ 92,506
3 room housein Bajansenye, Hungary
3 room house
Bajansenye, Hungary
3 Number of rooms 1 bath 100 m²
€ 39,759
2 room housein Koermend, Hungary
2 room house
Koermend, Hungary
2 Number of rooms 1 bath 41 m²
€ 52,747
2 room housein Nadasd, Hungary
2 room house
Nadasd, Hungary
2 Number of rooms 70 m²
€ 26,453
9 room housein Bajansenye, Hungary
9 room house
Bajansenye, Hungary
14 Number of rooms 4 bath 510 m²
€ 286,264
4 room housein Koermend, Hungary
4 room house
Koermend, Hungary
4 Number of rooms 1 bath 145 m²
€ 72,096
8 room housein Koermend, Hungary
8 room house
Koermend, Hungary
8 Number of rooms 3 bath 187 m²
€ 137,035
House 3 bathroomsin Szalafo, Hungary
House 3 bathrooms
Szalafo, Hungary
3 bath 157 m² Number of floors 2
€ 155,485
Single NAGYOBB DARABKA ( 2,4 hectares) guards! On one of the guard's most beautiful settl…
House 2 bathroomsin Koermend, Hungary
House 2 bathrooms
Koermend, Hungary
2 bath 120 m² Number of floors 2
€ 93,425
120 nm, family houses with two level good states selling on Körmend, 933 are nm with winters…

Properties features in Koermendi jaras, Hungary

