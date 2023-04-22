Show property on map Show properties list
Houses for sale in Koermend, Hungary

10 properties total found
3 room house in Koermend, Hungary
3 room house
Koermend, Hungary
3 Number of rooms 1 bath 85 m²
€ 81,412
2 room house in Koermend, Hungary
2 room house
Koermend, Hungary
2 Number of rooms 1 bath 52 m²
€ 71,137
2 room house in Koermend, Hungary
2 room house
Koermend, Hungary
2 Number of rooms 2 bath 128 m²
€ 109,867
2 room house in Koermend, Hungary
2 room house
Koermend, Hungary
2 Number of rooms 1 bath 80 m²
€ 61,915
3 room house in Koermend, Hungary
3 room house
Koermend, Hungary
3 Number of rooms 1 bath 71 m²
€ 105,124
4 room house in Koermend, Hungary
4 room house
Koermend, Hungary
4 Number of rooms 1 bath 232 m²
€ 137,004
4 room house in Koermend, Hungary
4 room house
Koermend, Hungary
4 Number of rooms 3 bath 120 m²
€ 105,124
4 room house in Koermend, Hungary
4 room house
Koermend, Hungary
4 Number of rooms 1 bath 145 m²
€ 71,664
8 room house in Koermend, Hungary
8 room house
Koermend, Hungary
8 Number of rooms 3 bath 187 m²
€ 136,214
House 2 bathrooms in Koermend, Hungary
House 2 bathrooms
Koermend, Hungary
2 bath 120 m² Number of floors 2
€ 93,484
120 nm, family houses with two level good states selling on Körmend, 933 are nm with winters…
