  1. Realting.com
  2. Hungary
  3. Great Plain and North
  4. Szabolcs-Szatmár-Bereg
  5. Kisvardai jaras
  6. Apartments for sale

Apartments for sale in Kisvardai jaras, Hungary

Kisvarda
2
3 room apartmentin Kisvarda, Hungary
3 room apartment
Kisvarda, Hungary
3 Number of rooms 1 bath 86 m²
€ 71,301
2 room apartmentin Kisvarda, Hungary
2 room apartment
Kisvarda, Hungary
2 Number of rooms 1 bath 55 m²
€ 58,048

