Show property on map Show properties list
  1. Realting.com
  2. Hungary
  3. Great Plain and North
  4. Szabolcs-Szatmár-Bereg
  5. Kisvardai jaras

Residential properties for sale in Kisvardai jaras, Hungary

Kisvarda
22
Dombrad
3
Ajak
2
53 properties total found
5 room housein Ajak, Hungary
5 room house
Ajak, Hungary
5 Number of rooms 1 bath 118 m²
€ 52,747
2 room housein Nyirtass, Hungary
2 room house
Nyirtass, Hungary
2 Number of rooms 50 m²
€ 10,337
3 room housein Dombrad, Hungary
3 room house
Dombrad, Hungary
3 Number of rooms 1 bath 90 m²
€ 22,504
3 room housein Kisvarda, Hungary
3 room house
Kisvarda, Hungary
3 Number of rooms 1 bath 90 m²
€ 58,048
2 room housein Kisvarda, Hungary
2 room house
Kisvarda, Hungary
2 Number of rooms 1 bath 51 m²
€ 33,928
2 room housein Tornyospalca, Hungary
2 room house
Tornyospalca, Hungary
2 Number of rooms 1 bath 60 m²
€ 22,530
4 room housein Ajak, Hungary
4 room house
Ajak, Hungary
4 Number of rooms 1 bath 100 m²
€ 63,084
3 room apartmentin Kisvarda, Hungary
3 room apartment
Kisvarda, Hungary
3 Number of rooms 1 bath 86 m²
€ 71,301
3 room housein Kekcse, Hungary
3 room house
Kekcse, Hungary
3 Number of rooms 1 bath 82 m²
€ 26,241
2 room housein Nyirtass, Hungary
2 room house
Nyirtass, Hungary
2 Number of rooms 58 m²
€ 10,337
4 room housein Kisvarda, Hungary
4 room house
Kisvarda, Hungary
4 Number of rooms 2 bath 153 m²
€ 155,059
2 room housein Loevopetri, Hungary
2 room house
Loevopetri, Hungary
2 Number of rooms 1 bath 60 m²
€ 8,217
2 room housein Kisvarda, Hungary
2 room house
Kisvarda, Hungary
2 Number of rooms 1 bath 65 m²
€ 75,542
4 room housein Kisvarda, Hungary
4 room house
Kisvarda, Hungary
4 Number of rooms 2 bath 160 m²
€ 142,867
4 room housein Kisvarda, Hungary
4 room house
Kisvarda, Hungary
4 Number of rooms 1 bath 110 m²
€ 113,710
3 room housein Kisvarda, Hungary
3 room house
Kisvarda, Hungary
3 Number of rooms 1 bath 81 m²
€ 71,301
3 room housein Kisvarda, Hungary
3 room house
Kisvarda, Hungary
3 Number of rooms 1 bath 110 m²
€ 98,045
2 room apartmentin Kisvarda, Hungary
2 room apartment
Kisvarda, Hungary
2 Number of rooms 1 bath 55 m²
€ 58,048
3 room housein Kisvarda, Hungary
3 room house
Kisvarda, Hungary
3 Number of rooms 1 bath 212 m²
€ 153,734
6 room housein Dombrad, Hungary
6 room house
Dombrad, Hungary
6 Number of rooms 1 bath 165 m²
€ 62,289
4 room housein Kisvarda, Hungary
4 room house
Kisvarda, Hungary
4 Number of rooms 2 bath 120 m²
€ 87,204
2 room housein Toelgyeszoegtanya, Hungary
2 room house
Toelgyeszoegtanya, Hungary
2 Number of rooms 1 bath 85 m²
€ 25,684
4 room housein Loevopetri, Hungary
4 room house
Loevopetri, Hungary
4 Number of rooms 1 bath 116 m²
€ 15,108
3 room housein Kisvarda, Hungary
3 room house
Kisvarda, Hungary
3 Number of rooms 1 bath 75 m²
€ 58,286
9 room housein Kisvarda, Hungary
9 room house
Kisvarda, Hungary
12 Number of rooms 3 bath 160 m²
€ 156,385
4 room housein Nyirtass, Hungary
4 room house
Nyirtass, Hungary
4 Number of rooms 1 bath 100 m²
€ 36,843
3 room housein Pap, Hungary
3 room house
Pap, Hungary
3 Number of rooms 1 bath 86 m²
€ 29,156
4 room housein Dombrad, Hungary
4 room house
Dombrad, Hungary
4 Number of rooms 1 bath 145 m²
€ 58,048
3 room housein Nyirloevo, Hungary
3 room house
Nyirloevo, Hungary
3 Number of rooms 1 bath 90 m²
€ 42,409
3 room housein Kekcse, Hungary
3 room house
Kekcse, Hungary
3 Number of rooms 1 bath 100 m²
€ 49,036

Properties features in Kisvardai jaras, Hungary

with mountain view
with sea view
cheap
luxury
Realting.com
Go