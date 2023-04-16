Show property on map Show properties list
Houses for sale in Kisvarda, Hungary

20 properties total found
3 room housein Kisvarda, Hungary
3 room house
Kisvarda, Hungary
3 Number of rooms 1 bath 90 m²
€ 58,054
2 room housein Kisvarda, Hungary
2 room house
Kisvarda, Hungary
2 Number of rooms 1 bath 51 m²
€ 33,931
4 room housein Kisvarda, Hungary
4 room house
Kisvarda, Hungary
4 Number of rooms 2 bath 153 m²
€ 155,076
2 room housein Kisvarda, Hungary
2 room house
Kisvarda, Hungary
2 Number of rooms 1 bath 65 m²
€ 75,550
4 room housein Kisvarda, Hungary
4 room house
Kisvarda, Hungary
4 Number of rooms 2 bath 160 m²
€ 142,882
4 room housein Kisvarda, Hungary
4 room house
Kisvarda, Hungary
4 Number of rooms 1 bath 110 m²
€ 113,722
3 room housein Kisvarda, Hungary
3 room house
Kisvarda, Hungary
3 Number of rooms 1 bath 81 m²
€ 71,308
3 room housein Kisvarda, Hungary
3 room house
Kisvarda, Hungary
3 Number of rooms 1 bath 110 m²
€ 98,056
3 room housein Kisvarda, Hungary
3 room house
Kisvarda, Hungary
3 Number of rooms 1 bath 212 m²
€ 153,750
4 room housein Kisvarda, Hungary
4 room house
Kisvarda, Hungary
4 Number of rooms 2 bath 120 m²
€ 87,213
3 room housein Kisvarda, Hungary
3 room house
Kisvarda, Hungary
3 Number of rooms 1 bath 75 m²
€ 58,293
9 room housein Kisvarda, Hungary
9 room house
Kisvarda, Hungary
12 Number of rooms 3 bath 160 m²
€ 156,401
5 room housein Kisvarda, Hungary
5 room house
Kisvarda, Hungary
5 Number of rooms 2 bath 200 m²
€ 116,373
3 room housein Kisvarda, Hungary
3 room house
Kisvarda, Hungary
3 Number of rooms 1 bath 73 m²
€ 58,054
2 room housein Kisvarda, Hungary
2 room house
Kisvarda, Hungary
2 Number of rooms 1 bath 95 m²
€ 84,828
3 room housein Kisvarda, Hungary
3 room house
Kisvarda, Hungary
3 Number of rooms 1 bath 91 m²
€ 55,403
3 room housein Kisvarda, Hungary
3 room house
Kisvarda, Hungary
3 Number of rooms 1 bath 75 m²
€ 60,705
4 room housein Kisvarda, Hungary
4 room house
Kisvarda, Hungary
4 Number of rooms 2 bath 140 m²
€ 68,392
2 room housein Kisvarda, Hungary
2 room house
Kisvarda, Hungary
2 Number of rooms 1 bath 85 m²
€ 60,705
House 3 bathroomsin Kisvarda, Hungary
House 3 bathrooms
Kisvarda, Hungary
3 bath 300 m² Number of floors 2
€ 227,426
In Kisvárda downtown, close to the walking street, I offer it for sale, one of the city's mo…
