Show property on map Show properties list
  1. Realting.com
  2. Hungary
  3. Great Plain and North
  4. Csongrád-Csanád
  5. Kisteleki jaras

Residential properties for sale in Kisteleki jaras, Hungary

Kistelek
2
2 properties total found
5 room house in Kistelek, Hungary
5 room house
Kistelek, Hungary
5 Number of rooms 1 bath 135 m²
€ 85,628
2 room house in Kistelek, Hungary
2 room house
Kistelek, Hungary
2 Number of rooms 1 bath 75 m²
€ 44,790

Properties features in Kisteleki jaras, Hungary

with mountain view
with sea view
cheap
luxury
Realting.com
Go

© 2018 - 2023 Realting.com

International Real Estate Platform

Rating 4.9 / 5:
982 votes
Visa
Visa Secure
MasterCard
MasterCard Check
Belkart
Belkart Pass
Apple Pay
G Pay
BePaid
Mir