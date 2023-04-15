Show property on map Show properties list
  1. Realting.com
  2. Hungary
  3. Central Hungary
  4. Pest megye
  5. Gödöllő Regional Unit
  6. Kistarcsa
  7. Houses

Houses for sale in Kistarcsa, Hungary

House To archive
Clear all
46 properties total found
4 room housein Kistarcsa, Hungary
4 room house
Kistarcsa, Hungary
4 Number of rooms 2 bath 100 m²
€ 291,565
4 room housein Kistarcsa, Hungary
4 room house
Kistarcsa, Hungary
4 Number of rooms 1 bath 90 m²
€ 254,191
6 room housein Kistarcsa, Hungary
6 room house
Kistarcsa, Hungary
6 Number of rooms 2 bath 210 m²
€ 368,432
5 room housein Kistarcsa, Hungary
5 room house
Kistarcsa, Hungary
5 Number of rooms 2 bath 132 m²
€ 341,926
4 room housein Kistarcsa, Hungary
4 room house
Kistarcsa, Hungary
4 Number of rooms 1 bath 88 m²
€ 216,192
7 room housein Kistarcsa, Hungary
7 room house
Kistarcsa, Hungary
7 Number of rooms 2 bath 166 m²
€ 201,180
For English description please call
4 room housein Kistarcsa, Hungary
4 room house
Kistarcsa, Hungary
4 Number of rooms 1 bath 61 m²
€ 66,238
5 room housein Kistarcsa, Hungary
5 room house
Kistarcsa, Hungary
5 Number of rooms 2 bath 162 m²
€ 251,806
4 room housein Kistarcsa, Hungary
4 room house
Kistarcsa, Hungary
4 Number of rooms 1 bath 84 m²
€ 172,023
4 room housein Kistarcsa, Hungary
4 room house
Kistarcsa, Hungary
4 Number of rooms 2 bath 137 m²
€ 333,974
4 room housein Kistarcsa, Hungary
4 room house
Kistarcsa, Hungary
4 Number of rooms 2 bath 131 m²
€ 346,432
3 room housein Kistarcsa, Hungary
3 room house
Kistarcsa, Hungary
3 Number of rooms 1 bath 84 m²
€ 210,987
3 room housein Kistarcsa, Hungary
3 room house
Kistarcsa, Hungary
3 Number of rooms 1 bath 90 m²
€ 236,433
4 room housein Kistarcsa, Hungary
4 room house
Kistarcsa, Hungary
4 Number of rooms 1 bath 157 m²
€ 202,770
5 room housein Kistarcsa, Hungary
5 room house
Kistarcsa, Hungary
5 Number of rooms 2 bath 161 m²
€ 404,215
3 room housein Kistarcsa, Hungary
3 room house
Kistarcsa, Hungary
3 Number of rooms 1 bath 61 m²
€ 153,204
4 room housein Kistarcsa, Hungary
4 room house
Kistarcsa, Hungary
4 Number of rooms 1 bath 82 m²
€ 166,722
4 room housein Kistarcsa, Hungary
4 room house
Kistarcsa, Hungary
4 Number of rooms 1 bath 83 m²
€ 158,770
2 room housein Kistarcsa, Hungary
2 room house
Kistarcsa, Hungary
2 Number of rooms 1 bath 100 m²
€ 206,481
3 room housein Kistarcsa, Hungary
3 room house
Kistarcsa, Hungary
3 Number of rooms 1 bath 75 m²
€ 166,961
2 room housein Kistarcsa, Hungary
2 room house
Kistarcsa, Hungary
2 Number of rooms 1 bath 80 m²
€ 117,421
4 room housein Kistarcsa, Hungary
4 room house
Kistarcsa, Hungary
4 Number of rooms 1 bath 90 m²
€ 166,457
7 room housein Kistarcsa, Hungary
7 room house
Kistarcsa, Hungary
7 Number of rooms 2 bath 174 m²
€ 250,481
2 room housein Kistarcsa, Hungary
2 room house
Kistarcsa, Hungary
2 Number of rooms 1 bath 65 m²
€ 145,782
4 room housein Kistarcsa, Hungary
4 room house
Kistarcsa, Hungary
4 Number of rooms 1 bath 78 m²
€ 184,216
4 room housein Kistarcsa, Hungary
4 room house
Kistarcsa, Hungary
4 Number of rooms 2 bath 130 m²
€ 211,782
8 room housein Kistarcsa, Hungary
8 room house
Kistarcsa, Hungary
8 Number of rooms 4 bath 260 m²
€ 317,806
4 room housein Kistarcsa, Hungary
4 room house
Kistarcsa, Hungary
4 Number of rooms 2 bath 130 m²
€ 119,011
5 room housein Kistarcsa, Hungary
5 room house
Kistarcsa, Hungary
5 Number of rooms 2 bath 118 m²
€ 132,264
3 room housein Kistarcsa, Hungary
3 room house
Kistarcsa, Hungary
3 Number of rooms 1 bath 61 m²
€ 139,156
Realting.com
Go