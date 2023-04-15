Show property on map Show properties list
Apartments for sale in Kistarcsa, Hungary

6 properties total found
3 room apartmentin Kistarcsa, Hungary
3 room apartment
Kistarcsa, Hungary
3 Number of rooms 1 bath 81 m²
€ 159,009
2 room apartmentin Kistarcsa, Hungary
2 room apartment
Kistarcsa, Hungary
2 Number of rooms 1 bath 60 m²
€ 112,650
4 room apartmentin Kistarcsa, Hungary
4 room apartment
Kistarcsa, Hungary
4 Number of rooms 1 bath 64 m²
€ 153,708
3 room apartmentin Kistarcsa, Hungary
3 room apartment
Kistarcsa, Hungary
3 Number of rooms 1 bath 63 m²
€ 155,033
4 room apartmentin Kistarcsa, Hungary
4 room apartment
Kistarcsa, Hungary
4 Number of rooms 2 bath 94 m²
€ 137,566
3 room apartmentin Kistarcsa, Hungary
3 room apartment
Kistarcsa, Hungary
3 Number of rooms 1 bath 69 m²
€ 227,951
