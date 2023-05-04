Show property on map Show properties list
  1. Realting.com
  2. Hungary
  3. Great Plain and North
  4. Bács-Kiskun
  5. Kiskunmajsai jaras

Residential properties for sale in Kiskunmajsai jaras, Hungary

2 properties total found
House 2 bathrooms in Jaszszentlaszlo, Hungary
House 2 bathrooms
Jaszszentlaszlo, Hungary
2 bath 150 m² Number of floors 2
€ 73,443
In the quiet street of Jászszentlászló, a family house with an attic awaits its new owner! I…
House 2 bathrooms in Kiskunmajsa, Hungary
House 2 bathrooms
Kiskunmajsa, Hungary
2 bath 113 m² Number of floors 2
€ 77,592
In Kiskunmajsa centre salesman the was being built in 2016, with a floor-space of 113 m2, 2 …

Properties features in Kiskunmajsai jaras, Hungary

with mountain view
with sea view
cheap
luxury
Realting.com
Go

© 2018 - 2023 Realting.com

International Real Estate Platform

Rating 4.9 / 5:
982 votes
Visa
Visa Secure
MasterCard
MasterCard Check
Belkart
Belkart Pass
Apple Pay
G Pay
BePaid
Mir