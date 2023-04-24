Show property on map Show properties list
Residential properties for sale in Kiskunfelegyhazi jaras, Hungary

Kiskunfelegyhaza
18
20 properties total found
2 room house in Kiskunfelegyhaza, Hungary
2 room house
Kiskunfelegyhaza, Hungary
2 Number of rooms 1 bath 80 m²
€ 76,143
4 room house in Kiskunfelegyhaza, Hungary
4 room house
Kiskunfelegyhaza, Hungary
4 Number of rooms 2 bath 130 m²
€ 196,259
House in Kiskunfelegyhaza, Hungary
House
Kiskunfelegyhaza, Hungary
1 Number of rooms 1 bath 33 m²
€ 62,179
House 1 bathroom in Kiskunfelegyhaza, Hungary
House 1 bathroom
Kiskunfelegyhaza, Hungary
1 bath 150 m² Number of floors 1
€ 98,292
House 2 bathrooms in Kiskunfelegyhaza, Hungary
House 2 bathrooms
Kiskunfelegyhaza, Hungary
2 bath 150 m² Number of floors 2
€ 120,381
Bus track to the yard a few hundred meters but a few meters to the main road, opening to two…
House 1 bathroom in Kiskunfelegyhaza, Hungary
House 1 bathroom
Kiskunfelegyhaza, Hungary
1 bath 100 m² Number of floors 1
€ 75,100
House 1 bathroom in Kiskunfelegyhaza, Hungary
House 1 bathroom
Kiskunfelegyhaza, Hungary
1 bath 230 m² Number of floors 1
€ 132,308
House 1 bathroom in Kiskunfelegyhaza, Hungary
House 1 bathroom
Kiskunfelegyhaza, Hungary
1 bath 210 m² Number of floors 2
€ 131,425
With the prestigious appearance built out of a brick near the high street 210- nm till now n…
House 2 bathrooms in Kiskunfelegyhaza, Hungary
House 2 bathrooms
Kiskunfelegyhaza, Hungary
2 bath 150 m² Number of floors 2
€ 88,353
On Kiskunfélegyháza in Kossuth city onto selling offer, 4 room ones, 2 bathroomed ones 150 m…
House 2 bathrooms in Kiskunfelegyhaza, Hungary
House 2 bathrooms
Kiskunfelegyhaza, Hungary
2 bath 146 m² Number of floors 2
€ 109,017
House 1 bathroom in Kiskunfelegyhaza, Hungary
House 1 bathroom
Kiskunfelegyhaza, Hungary
1 bath 200 m² Number of floors 1
€ 122,644
I offer an exclusive, civic type family house close to the center of Kiskunfélegyháza for pu…
Cottage in Petofiszallas, Hungary
Cottage
Petofiszallas, Hungary
300 m² Number of floors 1
€ 222,576
Economy earners attention!!! On Petőfiszállás salesman it 6.3Ha onto farming suitable settl…
House 2 bathrooms in Kiskunfelegyhaza, Hungary
House 2 bathrooms
Kiskunfelegyhaza, Hungary
2 bath 185 m² Number of floors 1
€ 102,651
I offer a twofold downtown family house for diverse utilisation with a big inner reception w…
House 2 bathrooms in Kiskunfelegyhaza, Hungary
House 2 bathrooms
Kiskunfelegyhaza, Hungary
2 bath 150 m² Number of floors 2
€ 83,701
Two I offer generation brick house for sale with a cosy little reception on the downtown's e…
Cottage 1 bathroom in Petofiszallas, Hungary
Cottage 1 bathroom
Petofiszallas, Hungary
1 bath 120 m²
€ 95,571
4 room farms rebuilt demanding on Petőfiszállás outer area, with a habitable bathroomed outb…
House 3 bathrooms in Kiskunfelegyhaza, Hungary
House 3 bathrooms
Kiskunfelegyhaza, Hungary
3 bath 320 m² Number of floors 1
€ 695,778
2 HA estate in the Hales area, with solar system, mechanized greenhouse, foil logs, 2008 bui…
House 3 bathrooms in Kiskunfelegyhaza, Hungary
House 3 bathrooms
Kiskunfelegyhaza, Hungary
3 bath 260 m² Number of floors 2
€ 101,976
On Kiskunfélegyháza, the bank village's quiet part offer onto selling it 2 detached family h…
House 2 bathrooms in Kiskunfelegyhaza, Hungary
House 2 bathrooms
Kiskunfelegyhaza, Hungary
2 bath 337 m² Number of floors 2
€ 204,794
House 2 bathrooms in Kiskunfelegyhaza, Hungary
House 2 bathrooms
Kiskunfelegyhaza, Hungary
2 bath 154 m² Number of floors 1
€ 100,122
House 2 bathrooms in Kiskunfelegyhaza, Hungary
House 2 bathrooms
Kiskunfelegyhaza, Hungary
2 bath 400 m² Number of floors 2
€ 270,556
Bomb offer for investors in Kiskunfélegyháza!

