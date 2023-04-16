Show property on map Show properties list
Residential properties for sale in Kiskunfelegyhaza, Hungary

19 properties total found
2 room housein Kiskunfelegyhaza, Hungary
2 room house
Kiskunfelegyhaza, Hungary
2 Number of rooms 1 bath 80 m²
€ 76,610
2 room housein Kiskunfelegyhaza, Hungary
2 room house
Kiskunfelegyhaza, Hungary
2 Number of rooms 1 bath 80 m²
€ 76,849
4 room housein Kiskunfelegyhaza, Hungary
4 room house
Kiskunfelegyhaza, Hungary
4 Number of rooms 2 bath 130 m²
€ 197,463
Housein Kiskunfelegyhaza, Hungary
House
Kiskunfelegyhaza, Hungary
1 Number of rooms 1 bath 33 m²
€ 62,560
House 1 bathroomin Kiskunfelegyhaza, Hungary
House 1 bathroom
Kiskunfelegyhaza, Hungary
1 bath 150 m² Number of floors 1
€ 98,239
House 2 bathroomsin Kiskunfelegyhaza, Hungary
House 2 bathrooms
Kiskunfelegyhaza, Hungary
2 bath 150 m² Number of floors 2
€ 120,316
Bus track to the yard a few hundred meters but a few meters to the main road, opening to two…
House 1 bathroomin Kiskunfelegyhaza, Hungary
House 1 bathroom
Kiskunfelegyhaza, Hungary
1 bath 100 m² Number of floors 1
€ 75,059
House 1 bathroomin Kiskunfelegyhaza, Hungary
House 1 bathroom
Kiskunfelegyhaza, Hungary
1 bath 230 m² Number of floors 1
€ 132,237
House 1 bathroomin Kiskunfelegyhaza, Hungary
House 1 bathroom
Kiskunfelegyhaza, Hungary
1 bath 210 m² Number of floors 2
€ 131,354
With the prestigious appearance built out of a brick near the high street 210- nm till now n…
House 2 bathroomsin Kiskunfelegyhaza, Hungary
House 2 bathrooms
Kiskunfelegyhaza, Hungary
2 bath 150 m² Number of floors 2
€ 88,305
On Kiskunfélegyháza in Kossuth city onto selling offer, 4 room ones, 2 bathroomed ones 150 m…
House 2 bathroomsin Kiskunfelegyhaza, Hungary
House 2 bathrooms
Kiskunfelegyhaza, Hungary
2 bath 146 m² Number of floors 2
€ 108,958
House 1 bathroomin Kiskunfelegyhaza, Hungary
House 1 bathroom
Kiskunfelegyhaza, Hungary
1 bath 200 m² Number of floors 1
€ 122,578
I offer an exclusive, civic type family house close to the center of Kiskunfélegyháza for pu…
House 2 bathroomsin Kiskunfelegyhaza, Hungary
House 2 bathrooms
Kiskunfelegyhaza, Hungary
2 bath 185 m² Number of floors 1
€ 102,596
I offer a twofold downtown family house for diverse utilisation with a big inner reception w…
House 2 bathroomsin Kiskunfelegyhaza, Hungary
House 2 bathrooms
Kiskunfelegyhaza, Hungary
2 bath 150 m² Number of floors 2
€ 83,656
Two I offer generation brick house for sale with a cosy little reception on the downtown's e…
House 3 bathroomsin Kiskunfelegyhaza, Hungary
House 3 bathrooms
Kiskunfelegyhaza, Hungary
3 bath 320 m² Number of floors 1
€ 695,402
2 HA estate in the Hales area, with solar system, mechanized greenhouse, foil logs, 2008 bui…
House 3 bathroomsin Kiskunfelegyhaza, Hungary
House 3 bathrooms
Kiskunfelegyhaza, Hungary
3 bath 260 m² Number of floors 2
€ 101,921
On Kiskunfélegyháza, the bank village's quiet part offer onto selling it 2 detached family h…
House 2 bathroomsin Kiskunfelegyhaza, Hungary
House 2 bathrooms
Kiskunfelegyhaza, Hungary
2 bath 337 m² Number of floors 2
€ 204,683
House 2 bathroomsin Kiskunfelegyhaza, Hungary
House 2 bathrooms
Kiskunfelegyhaza, Hungary
2 bath 154 m² Number of floors 1
€ 100,067
House 2 bathroomsin Kiskunfelegyhaza, Hungary
House 2 bathrooms
Kiskunfelegyhaza, Hungary
2 bath 400 m² Number of floors 2
€ 270,409
Bomb offer for investors in Kiskunfélegyháza!
