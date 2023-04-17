Show property on map Show properties list
Cottages for sale in Kiskoroesi jaras, Hungary

Cottage 1 bathroomin Pahi, Hungary
Cottage 1 bathroom
Pahi, Hungary
1 bath 67 m² Number of floors 1
€ 110,337
Izsák-Páhi 2 section of house farms, on 5539 nm of plot salesman! 1.lakóingatlan jell. 67 n…
Cottage 1 bathroomin Izsak, Hungary
Cottage 1 bathroom
Izsak, Hungary
1 bath 87 m² Number of floors 1
€ 103,441
On Izsák for sale, 2942 nm plots, 87 nm ones, 3 room apartment houses, 414 are suitable for …
Cottage 1 bathroomin Fueloepszallas, Hungary
Cottage 1 bathroom
Fueloepszallas, Hungary
1 bath 4 m² Number of floors 1
€ 80,224
LET PLAIN POSSESSION WAIT FOR HIS NEW PROPRIETOR. From Kecskemét 28 km the 4,5 ha of pastu…

